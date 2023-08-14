Hong Kong ranks third in the world for best public transport options

Hong Kong is the third best city in the world for public transport options according to William Russell’s Global Transport Index. The city also has the most electric vehicles per 100,000 people in the world. The index surveyed 15 major cities across the globe and Hong Kong’s comprehensive transport network scored 8.82 in total.

European cities, Paris and Stockholm took the first and second spots respectively. William Russell’s Global Transport Index analyses the average transport cost, transport options, transport stops, the number of electric vehicles, and eco-friendly transport options among 15 global cities.

The city’s comprehensive transport, including trains, trams, buses, ferries, light rails, and taxis, scored well on the index. The results highlighted the affordable options and the reliable rail line accommodating the large population. While the rail lines aren’t available 24/7 like in other cities, most commuters use them on a daily basis.

Hong Kong also fared well for its low transport rates despite being one of the most expensive cities in the world. An average one-way ticket costs only £1.22 (about HKD 12), ranking fifth among other cities. The index also noted the city’s robust bus network operating daily. While the use of e-scooters on carriageways, footpaths, and cycle tracks is banned, there are still plenty of other public transport options.

This is not the first time that Hong Kong’s public transport has been recognised. Last year, the city placed first for the best public transport services in the world in a study by Oliver Wyman.

The city with the most electric vehicles

In addition, Hong Kong boasts the most electric vehicles than any other city. It has nearly 59,000 EVs per 100,000 people. This is partly thanks to the introduction of the Steering Committee on the Promotion of EVs in 2021.

The committee has since dissolved but it took measures to promote using electric vehicles to increase energy efficiency and boost environmental benefits. As a result, Hong Kong ranked eighth for most eco-friendly transport options in the index.

The only other city in Asia to rank in the top 10 is Singapore, which scored 4.12. Its transport fare is slightly lower than Hong Kong’s but ties when it comes to the number of metro routes.

All images credit: mtrhk/Instagram