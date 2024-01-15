Hong Kong taxis to add more payment options on January 25

Hong Kong taxis equipped with an Octopus payment machine will soon be able to accept additional payment methods come January 25.

Spearheaded by Octopus, each one of its payment machines that are in roughly half of the taxis (approximately 21,000) in the city, will be able to accept UnionPay and Alipay.

The same machine that users place their phones or Octopus card near for that satisfying “doot” sound, will have its own speial QR code for scanning on the UnionPay and Alipay apps.

Octopus Cards Limited product director Andy Yip King-sang mentions, “Mainland visitors now have an option to scan and pay, in addition to tapping their mobile Octopus and Octopus card. This solves a major problem for many mainland visitors attempting to pay digitally in Hong Kong taxis.”

As much of the world converts to cashless payment methods, Hong Kong taxis are known for their preference in cash which has led to inconvenience for both drivers and tourists. To encourage more drivers to opt for the ease of Octopus payment methods, Octopus Holdings Limited has also announced that it will continue to waive transaction fees for taxis until the year 2025. In addition, each driver who refers a driver to sign up with Octopus will receive a HK$100 referral bonus.

(Photo by Arron Choi on Unsplash)