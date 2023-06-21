Enjoy free tram rides, museum exhibitions, and tours in Hong Kong on July 1

Your Hong Kong travel is just about to get more fun! On July 1, the public and visitors to the city can enjoy free transportation rides and recreational services. The offering is part of the celebrations for the 26th anniversary of the Hong Kong SAR Establishment Day.

Leisure and cultural facilities under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department will be open for free. Several museums will also be open to the public free of charge. In addition, Star Ferry and trams will be offering free rides. Read to find out more!

Free admission to leisure venues and museums

Hongkongers and tourists alike can gain free admission to various facilities including sports centres, swimming pools, and wetland parks. Meanwhile, admission to the permanent exhibitions at the Museum of Art, Science Museum, Heritage Museum, and Space Museums (except Space Theatre shows) will also be free. M+ Museum’s special exhibitions as well as the seven exhibition halls of the Palace Museum will not require purchased tickets.

Visitors don’t need to make a reservation in advance at M+ while Palace Museum visitors can reserve a “Free Standard Ticket” starting at 3 pm on June 21. Those who already purchased tickets can opt for a refund and get free admission on July 1. For a more in-depth experience, there are also guided tours available of twelve historical buildings under the revitalisation scheme and wetland parks for free.

District community groups are also joining in the festivities by hosting various events. Some of these include drawing contests, Cantonese opera performances, and light shows.

Hong Kong travel: Enjoy free transport rides

Other than cultural centres, several government-run transportations are also offering services free of charge. This includes the Star Ferry rides on the Central-Tsim Sha Tsui, Wan Chai-Tsim Sha Tsui, and Central-Hung Hom routes. There are also free and discounted rides on some Water Taxi routes. Tram rides will be free for five days starting July 1.

On July 1 birthday celebrants can take the Tuen Mun-Tung Chung-Sah Lo Wan-Tai O and North Point-Kwun Tong-Kai Tak ferry routes for free. Children aged under 11 years old can take 450 routes by KMB and Long Win Bus for free on both July 1 and 2.

But it doesn’t stop there! More than 1,000 catering outlets are giving customers discounts on specific dishes. Details on participating vendors will be announced in due course so stay tuned!

In addition to these freebies, the MTR is also giving away up to 5,000 worth of e-vouchers. Meanwhile, three Hong Kong airlines are also distributing round-trip flight tickets from Japan.

Featured and hero image credit: acircleblue/Unsplash