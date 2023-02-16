Hong Kong government is giving away one million goodie vouchers to tourists

The Hong Kong government is giving out a million “Hong Kong Goodies” travel vouchers to tourists. Each goodie voucher is worth at least HKD 100 and is available for use at over 1,500 merchants across the city.

The visitor consumption vouchers can be redeemed directly at various attractions, retail, and dining outlets from February 15. In addition, visitors can enjoy welcome drinks at selected bars, restaurants, and hotels with no minimum spending requirements.

Apart from the “Hello Hong Kong” global promotional campaign, the government hopes that visitor consumption vouchers will attract more tourists to the city. After scrapping its entry restrictions and social distancing measures, Hong Kong saw a threefold increase in tourists, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

Hong Kong travel: Here’s how to get the visitor consumption vouchers

The voucher is available for bona fide visitors staying in Hong Kong for 90 days or less. However, each person can only acquire the offer once. To sign up for the voucher, visitors must book their trip with one of the approved online travel portals and travel agents. Next, they should register via HKTB’s digital platform using a non-Hong Kong mobile number.

Upon arriving in Hong Kong, they can collect the vouchers at one of HKTB’s five Visitors Centres: Heung Yuen Wai control point, the Hong Kong International Airport, Tsim Sha Tsui ferry pier, West Kowloon High-Speed Rail Station, and the Passenger Clearance Building of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau-Bridge.

They can also choose the e-coupon from their desired merchant using HKTB’s “My Wallet” platform. The e-coupon will be available for 30 days.

Tourists can pick from a variety of deals

Visitors can pick an offer from the various categories available. For example, they can choose from more than 100 bars, restaurants, and hotels for the welcome drink. In addition, they can also redeem a complimentary selected drink worth over HKD 100. Participating merchants include Argo at Four Seasons, Fumi in Lan Kwai Fong, and Sake Central.

Those who opt for HKD 100 cash voucher can use it at one of the 120 restaurants, shops, or attractions in Hong Kong, including Sportshouse, CPU, Bonjour, Disneyland, Madame Tussauds, and Ocean Park. Further, travellers can also choose to redeem a special gift worth over HKD 100 at an attraction or museum in Hong Kong as unique memorabilia. The memorabilia are available at M+ Museum, Hong Kong Palace Museum, Big Bus Tours, Oriental Pearl Cruise, and Peak Tramways.

With so much up for grabs, it’s a wonderful time to visit Hong Kong!

(Hero and featured image credit: Jimmy Chan/Pexels)