How typhoon Saola came to be named after the “asian unicorn”

As Hong Kong braces for a direct hit from Super Typhoon Saola, the strongest tropical storm to descend upon the city since Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018, we look into how and why typhoons are given their names.

What’s the difference between a typhoon and a hurricane?

A tropical cyclone is designated a typhoon when it forms in the northwest Pacific Ocean whereas hurricanes are formed in the Atlantic Ocean and eastern Pacific Ocean, most commonly the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico. The differences are purely geographical.

Who assigns names for typhoons and why?

Typhoons are named by different meteorological agencies in the western Pacific region. Different countries participating in the Typhoon Committee of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) submit a list of names that are used in rotation every few years.

Names are short, relevant to their area, and typically easy to remember — based on everything from flowers and animals to geological landmarks and famous people. The purpose of the names is to make it easier for the public and experts to identify, track, and discuss the storms. While most names for typhoons are recycled, storms that cause significant damage or loss of life are retired and replaced.

Where did Typhoon Saola get its name?

Super Typhoon Saola, which is threatening to be a possible T10, was named after a rare horned mammal in Vietnam nicknamed the spindlehorn or Asian unicorn. The name Saola was previously used for three storms in 2005, 2012, and 2017.

Some names submitted from Hong Kong include Yun-Yeung after the popular mixed drink of coffee and tea, Kai-Tak, paying homage to the city’s now-decommissioned airport, and Lionrock, after the mountain in Sha Tin.

How were tropical cyclones named in the past?

For some brief history, people living in the Caribbean Islands used to name each storm after the respective day the storm hit on the Roman Catholic liturgical calendar. That was prevalent until 1953, when the US weather service began naming storms using women’s names from A to W, leaving out Q, U, X, Y and Z. Men’s names were later added in 1978 following protests by women’s liberation groups.

Now, the year’s first tropical storm starts with A before going down through the alphabet. In even-numbered years, odd-numbered storms got men’s names and in odd-numbered years, odd-numbered storms got women’s names.

Title and Hero Image Credit: CHUNYIP WONG/Getty Images