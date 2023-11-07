Sexyama, Coffee Lam, and others participate in “Pass It On Fitness Challenge” at Hush! Macau

Over the weekend, we stopped by Macau’s first and largest yoga and music carnival, “Hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Yoga Wellfest” at Hac Sa Beach. In between enjoying live music and attending the numerous outdoor wellness courses, we asked four of the celebrity instructors in attendance to participate in our “Pass It On Fitness Challenge” as a fun exchange between the coaches.

Still sweaty from his Kickboxing and Circuit workout, MMA legend Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama (@akiyamachoo) kicked things off with double-clap push-ups. The lucky recipient of the strength and explosiveness challenge was Hong Kong-based yoga teacher Coffee Lam (@coffee89921) who drew the biggest crowd of any instructor at the festival. She struck a Dancer Pose, pushing the limits of balance and flexibility. Macau’s very own Animal Flow instructor Clark Cheung (@iamclarkcheung) was next. While he struggled with the Dancer Pose, as most would, he showed his nimbleness and style with the loaded beast movement. Finishing off the challenge was international yoga teacher Josh Kramer (@joshkrameryoga) who extends strikes a crow pose. If that isn’t hard enough, he invites the next challenger to transition from crow pose to a handstand.

For those that missed out on “Urban Yo~ga Wellfest”, MGM will be hosting another wellness event – Macau’s first “WellFitXplore” at MGM Cotai from November 13 to 15. More than 300 wellness and fitness professionals from the Asia-Pacific region will be in attendance.

Images: Aaron Chow/MGM/Occasions PR