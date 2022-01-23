Dog owners can now walk their pups along the entire Central and Western District Promenade

Grab the leash! Dog owners can now walk along the waterfront from Kennedy Town to Sheung Wan as more “Inclusive Parks for Pets” open along Hong Kong’s harbourfront.

February 2021 saw respective District Councils opening an additional 30 pet-friendly leisure venues across the city, with over 10 “Inclusive Parks for Pets” located across promenades and parks near Hong Kong’s harbourfront. One area that didn’t make the cut however was the Central and Western District Promenade – Western Wholesale Food Market Section to Sheung Wan. An extremely popular waterfront walk for families and joggers alike, strict security and large “no dogs, please’ signs meant that dog owners were forced to leave their four-legged friends at home or take the not-so-scenic route along Connaught Road West. Newly painted signs however have since appeared along the entire Central and Western District Promenade, starting from Kennedy Town (next to the cargo pier) through to Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park and marked all the way along to Sheung Wan dog park.

Editors note: Construction is currently taking place where Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park links to Sheung Wan, so for now, you will need to take an alternative route around the park (rather than through it), as the park itself is not marked as pet inclusive.

Dog owners can now walk along Central and Western District Promenade from Kennedy Town to Sheung Wan and Central.

Pet-friendly areas are clearly marked along the Central and Western District Promenade

Although seating areas, wooden piers and playgrounds remain off-limits to pets, inclusive areas are clearly marked along the route, and are open for dog owners to walk, run and play with their pets. Additionally, the middle section between Kennedy Town and Sun Yat Sen has been kitted out with dog waste bins – a seemingly popular spot for owners to gather and let their pups socialise.

Dog owners are now able to walk from Kennedy Town to Sheung Wan in latest addition to Hong Kong’s “Inclusive Parks for Pets”.

Until now, those wanting to walk along the waterfront had to start from Central and Western District Promenade—Central Section, towards Tamar Park. Although dogs are expected to be kept on a leash and under control, the recent addition means that dog owners can walk all the way from Kennedy Town. The Leisure and Cultural Services Department is yet to update the list on their website, however the inclusive areas are already clearly marked and pet owners out in droves!

Since February 6, 2021 the following “Inclusive Parks for Pets” have opened to pet owners across Hong Kong:



Hong Kong Island:



Central and Western District Promenade – Central Section

North Point Promenade (Phase I)

Siu Sai Wan Promenade

Fu Hong Street Sitting-out Area

Aberdeen Promenade

Kwun Hoi Path Sitting-out Area

Lin Fa Kung Garden

Lin Fa Kung Street East Sitting-out Area

Wan Chai Temporary Promenade

Kowloon:



Lung Cheung Road Park

Hiu Kwong Street Rest Garden

Lei Yue Mun Waterfront Sitting-out Area

Osmanthus Road Rest Garden

Ngau Chi Wan Village Playground

Ngau Chi Wan Village Sitting-out Area

San Po Kong Interchange Rest Garden

Wing Ting Road Sitting-out Area

New Territories:



Mui Wo River Silver Garden (Area 2)

Tung Chung North Park (Area A)

Tsing Yi Promenade – Grand Horizon Portion

Cheung Fai Road Promenade

Fanling Station Sitting-out Area

On Lok Tsuen (No. 4) Sitting-out Area

Fuk Man Garden

Wo Mei Rest Garden

Pak Shek Kok Promenade – Sha Tin Section

Ha Hang Village Sitting-out Area

Pak Shek Kok Promenade – Tai Po Section

Ting Tai Road Children’s Playground

Tsuen Wan Park

Tsuen Wan Riviera Park

Tin Ho Road Playground