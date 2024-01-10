Kawazu Cherry Blossom Festival 2024: Celebrate the first bloom of East Japan

The Kawazu Cherry Blossom Festival, starting on 1 February and running until 29 February, offers a magnificent opportunity to witness the earliest blooming cherry blossoms in Eastern Japan. As you explore the riverbanks in the valleys, you will find nature sprouting and preparing for its enchanting display of blossoms. Bring your family along to admire the stunning cherry blossoms, indulge in rejuvenating hot springs, and savor the delectable bento boxes crafted with local fish and seasonal ingredients.

About Kawazu Cherry

Katsumi Iida, who lived in Tanaka City, Kawazu Town, discovered Kawazu Cherry by chance around 1955 and planted them at the present site. Starting from around late January 1966, the pale pink flowers bloomed there for around a month each year.

Mr Mitsuya Katsuyatabe, who lives in Ito City, has been cultivating cherry trees since around 1968 and has contributed greatly to their popularity. At the same time, Kawazu collaborated with many botanical gardens and forestry offices to research this unique early-blooming cherry tree. It was named Kawazu-zakura in 1974, after Kawazu Town, and was named “Kawazu Cherry” in 1975. It is thought to be a natural hybrid of the early-blooming Oshima-zakura and the Glacier-zakura.

Kawazu Cherry Blossom Festival

The banks of the Wazu River are usually crowded with many visitors every day. At night, the area around the estuary is lit up with the yellow lights softening the silhouettes of the cherry blossoms. You can also enjoy cherry blossoms while soaking in the hot spring near the Mineral Mine Hot Springs! For more information on how the cherry blossoms bloom in different locations, see here.

Unlike previous years’ festivals, 2024 have new features such as performance events and night buses, with more information to come.

Feeling hungry? Order a lunch box filled with local catch. You can escape the crowds for a while and enjoy the view of the trees from the deck and open-air hot springs. Reservations can be made here.

