Japan and South Korea lift flight restrictions from Hong Kong and Macau

Good news for Hongkongers! Japan and South Korea are removing restrictions on flights arriving from Hong Kong and Macau. So, starting Wednesday, March 1, Hongkongers can visit both countries freely.

After Hong Kong reopened its borders with mainland China, Japan and South Korea imposed restrictions on arrivals from Hong Kong and Macau. The announcement comes just in time for the famous cherry blossom season.

Cathay Pacific to operate more flights to Japan

Since December 2022, the Japanese government has capped the number of flights each airline can operate. As a result, Cathay Pacific and HK Express cancelled hundreds of flights to the popular holiday destination. However, airlines can now operate flights to Japan at full capacity.

Cathay Pacific plans to step up its flight operations to Japan. It aims to operate 83 flights per week from April and 94 flights per week in May. Meanwhile, HK Express will continue to “review its flight schedule based on the latest Japanese government measures and market conditions.”

South Korea is also lifting restrictions that allowed flights from Hong Kong to only land at Incheon International Airport in South Korea.

Japan is welcoming travellers from mainland China

The Japanese government is also easing its COVID-19 restrictions for travellers coming from mainland China. While they will be dropping the on-arrival testing, passengers will still need to present a negative nucleic acid test result before departure.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that the changes will allow “smooth international travels, given a low rate of positive results among entrants.” In addition, airlines can operate direct flights from mainland China to more airports in Japan. Previously, only direct flights at Narita, Haneda, Kansai, and Chubu airports were permitted.

Earlier this month, South Korea eased its border controls with travellers from mainland China. It also axed its test-on-arrival requirement but decided to keep its negative nucleic acid test requirement before departure.

(Header image credit: sofi5t/Pixabay, featured image credit: cathaypacific/Instagram)