Joey Yung is holding a series of concerts in Hong Kong

Other than international artists, many local singers are gracing their fans in Hong Kong with exciting shows. Cantopop singer Joey Yung is the latest to join the lineup. She will hold a series of concerts in Hong Kong throughout July and August!

Titled “Another Side…Joey My Secret Live”, the series of shows will be held at the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts in Wan Chai. It will be Yung’s first concert in Hong Kong since 2019. Most recently, Yung was in Singapore in March for her “Joey Yung: The Tour: Love In” series.

Joey Yung Hong Kong concert: What you need to know

The Joey Yung concerts will take place on July 13-14, 15-16, 28-23, and 25-30. It will continue the following month on August 3-4, 5-6, 8-13, 15-20, and 22. The show taking place on July 13 is a fan club session while the ones on July 14 and August 3-4 are exclusively AIA member sessions.

Tickets cost HKD 1,180, HKD 980, HKD 680, and HKD 480 respectively. Bank of East Asia credit card holders get exclusive priority booking from May 22 to 24. The public sale is available from May 29 via HK Ticketing. Given that the concert will take place at the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts, it’s expected that it will be an all-seated show.

The Cantopop diva is back

Joey Yung debuted in the Cantopop scene in 1996 and has since won numerous awards. She has taken home the JSG Most Popular Female Singer and Ultimate Best Female Singer (Gold) nine times. Her debut EP ‘EP 1 Joey’ was released in 1999 and sold 130,000 copies in Hong Kong. While it may not seem like a large number today, the album remained on the IFPI Album Charts for more than two weeks.

To date, she has hosted seven concert tours and released more than 20 Cantonese studio albums. She has also worked on several Mandarin studio albums. In addition to being a singer, Yung has also acted in film and television. Her most recent work is the 2023 film Ride On opposite Jackie Chan.

Featured and hero image credit: yungjoey/Facebook