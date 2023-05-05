CNBlue’s Jung Yong-hwa is performing in Hong Kong this July

Jung Yong-hwa is the latest Korean artist heading to Hong Kong for a concert! The CNBlue member and actor is finally meeting his fans on July 1 at the AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10.

His show in the city is part of his ‘All-Rounder’ Asia Tour, where he is also making a stop in Macau. The tour kicks off in Seoul later this month and the concert will be his first since 2021.

Jung Yong-hwa’s concert in Hong Kong: All the details to know

Tickets for the concert are available via hkticketing.com or the booking hotline +852 3128 8288. Prices start from HKD 888, HKD 1,288, and HKD 1,688. Seating is divided into blocks A and B with A being closer to the stage.

In addition, there are also Lucky Bag ticket options which cost HKD 2,108, HKD 1,708, and HKD 1,308 respectively. As of now, the Lucky Bag comes with the HKD 1,688 ticket but no further details have been announced.

Jung Yong-hwa: An all-rounder

Jung is the leader, lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of the band, CNBlue. The group’s first live performance was in Tokyo in 2009 before formally debuting with the EP, ‘Now or Never.’ The following year, they made a successful debut in South Korea with ‘Bluetory’.

Besides CNBlue, Jung also pursued music as a soloist with the album, One Fine Day in 2015. It reached the number-one spot on the Billboard World Albums chart. Shortly after, Jung went on on a series of solo concerts across Asia.

In addition to being a singer and musician, he’s also an actor and made his debut in the drama, You’re Beautiful in 2009. Due to the drama’s popularity, Jung’s acting career soared with projects like Heartstrings (2011), Marry Him If You Dare (2013), and The Package (2017).

Given his talent as a singer, musician, and actor, it’s no surprise that Jung named his upcoming tour as ‘All-Rounder’ because that’s exactly what he is.

Are you excited for his upcoming show in Hong Kong?