Junk hires and yacht charters: The best boat trip packages for a memorable summer

The boating season is back in action, and we are ready to get aboard some of the best junk hires and yacht charters in Hong Kong. Whether you are weighing your options between all-inclusive packages (with food and drink and DJ) or looking to rent one of the many inflatables, or motor toys, we list the best junk boat packages for a memorable day at sea.

The best junk boat hires and yacht charters in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Junks

Hong Kong Junks is a favourite in Hong Kong, with two unique fleets (Swissy or Wet Dreams). Its no-fuss and traditional junk party experiences can cater o up to 30 people and offer your usual sound system, canopy, top deck and cushions. Guests are also welcome to bring their food and drinks if they want to opt for the boat-only package to keep costs to a minimum.

Package: An all-inclusive package costs HKD 800 per person for a minimum of 30 people (daytime weekends and public holidays). Each junk hire includes food throughout the day and an extensive drinks menu of cocktails, bubbles, spirits, beer, wine and mixers. They also supply non-alcoholic beer and bubbles upon request. Pool noodles, floating mats and SUP boards are also included in the cost. If you’d like to enjoy an evening harbour cruise, the night-time junk costs HKD 700 per person for a minimum of 20 adults. Pick-up and drop-off locations include Aberdeen, Central Pier 10, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, or Mui Wo.

hongkongjunks.com.hk

SEA-E-O-BOATING

SEA-E-O-BOATING has plenty of options to help tailor your boat party to your needs. They boast various kinds of boats and a fleet of luxury cruisers for a ‘fancier’ day out. You can choose from inflatables, speedboats, banana boats, and wakeboards or pick a package with fireworks, romantic dinners, and squid fishing. The options are endless!

Package: The signature Infinity Yacht package that comes for HKD 1,110 inckudes a Chinese food menu and free-flowing wine. In addition, the package comprises of an inflatable slide, trampoline, karaoke machine, board games, Xbox, servers and boat crew. Water sports fans will love the speedboats with banana boats, wake surfing or jet skis. Or if you need a quieter time in the water, kayaks and standup paddleboards (with coaches) can also be arranged.

Sea-e-o.hk

Lazydays

Providing everything you need for an extraordinary day out on the water, Lazydays has 10 vessels to choose from. It also has a plethora of optional extras such as inflatable toys, slides, flyboards and an onboard masseuse. Additionally, Lazydays upholds green and eco-friendly initiatives to reduce waste. Guests can make use of bamboo plates and reusable polycarbonate glassware. Plus, the company has recycling bins on all boats and partners with Plastic-Free Seas to help spread awareness. Moreover, the package comprises of an inflatable slide and a trampoline.

Package: There are no particular pre-set junk packages. However, the website invites you to custom-build your choice of boat hire (from HKD 15,000 for 25 guests) and dining packages from HKD 300 per person. You can also add toys and inflatables as you like. Pick-up points include Aberdeen, Central Pier 10, and Causeway Bay but other public piers are available on request.

lazydays.com.hk

Island Junks

Offering both junk hires and yacht charters, Island Junks takes you on a cruise around Hong Kong islands. They also put together events for special occasions. Known for ‘raft-up‘ parties that can host up to 145 people, they offer world-class catering, water toys, and an onboard Thai massage for any excursion.

Package: Island Junks’ all-inclusive junk hires include food and drink for your day or evening out on the ocean. Its ‘smallest’ boat, IBIZA, can accommodate up to 40 people so there’s plenty of room to party. The prices vary depending on your needs and you’ll need to contact experts for a quote. Island Junks is currently serving complimentary Prosecco and Aperol with its regular free-flowing drinks package.

Islandjunks.com.hk

Delicious HK

It’s in their name. Delicious HK is the best option for junk boaters in Hong Kong looking for their fair share of awesome eats. Simply choose a junk boat to hire and then add extras like speedboats. Of course, Delicious HK has all-inclusive meal packages to choose from. What a feast it’ll be!

Package: There is no specific junk boat package, but you can choose which boat destination you’d like and the number of people on board. Options include The Wildest Beach in Tai Long Wan, The Surfer Beach in Big Wave Bay, and The Sunny Beach in Stanley. Each dining package come with a chef who will cook and prepare the food on board. The BBQ Buffet Package (A) costs HKD 300 per head and can serve up to 20 people. You can also opt for a whole spit-roasted pig (including a whole pig weighing with homemade apple sauce, 30 pieces of bread, and two kinds of salad) for HKD 8,500.

delicious-hk.com

Yacht charters in Hong Kong:

Hong Kong Yachting

Hong Kong Yachting is well known amongst the boat party community for its Jungle Jane and Tarzan cruisers. You will be spoiled for choice with the whooping 50 rental boat options! Equipped with all the amenities you can think of the company also hosts two unique events, the ‘Hong Kong Firework Cruise’ and its ‘Container Port Tour’ for those looking for something more than the inflatable unicorns.

Package: The Ultimate Junk Boat Package is suitable for a minimum of 40 and costs HKD 1,073. The package includes a BBQ food menu, drinks and guests will also have access to an inflatable slide and trampoline for the day. The boat also has a surround sound system that is perfect for your party.

hongkongyachting.com

JD Yacht Charters

JD Yacht Charters knows what Hong Kongers want. They have a fleet of over 40 boats available for charter, ranging from traditional junks, motor cruisers and superyachts. The experience comes with amazing food, photographers, and a live DJ.

Package: There are no particular pre-set packages. However, the website invites you to custom-build your own experience. The boats can accomodate between 15 to 55 guests and come with soft drinks and water toys (depending on the charter). Enquire directly for competitive pricing.

jdyachtcharters.com

Asia Marine

If you’re looking for luxury, you’ve found it. Asia Marine‘s yachts are second to none when it comes to exquisite days out in Hong Kong. With over 20 years in the boating industry, Asia Marine is a trusted dealer of luxury yachts. Each charter comes with its own unique amenities, from pool toys to outdoor cinemas.

Package: Starting from four-hour hires, prices vary depending on the vessel. Click here to see specific pricing.

asiamarine.com

Simpson Marine

Whether you’re looking to charter a luxury boat for one day or the entire weekend, the experience is complete with everything you need for an indulgent getaway. Simpson Marine Charters partners with leading yacht brands such as Sanlorenzo, Bluegame, and Fairline Yachts to offer four different routes and day-cruise itineraries with the best of Hong Kong along the way.

Package: Details are available upon request.

simpsonmarine.com/charter

Float

Float might only have one yacht, but it has everything you’re looking for. The 78-foot double-decker event yacht has more than 3,000 square feet of entertainment space. Truly a special one, it can accommodate up to 100 people. To complete the experience, the yacht also has floor-to-ceiling windows and grand entry stairs—truly one of a kind. Other features include an al fresco bar on the upper deck, an artificial grass lawn, an outdoor dancing floor, a coffee corner, and a diving platform.

Package: Rental prices depend on the occasion. For instance, the private party package starts from HKD 48,000.

float-hk.com

Entourage

Soak in the blue skies of Hong Kong in a luxury yacht that can host up to 50 guests. The main deck has a bar and cocktail area with an outdoor dining space. At the upper deck, you can lounge around while enjoying the beats of the DJ. Did we mention there’s also a dance floor?

Package: Details are available upon request.

entourage.hk

(Featured and hero image credit: floathongkong/Facebook)