K-pop group P1Harmony announces tour dates in Hong Kong and other cities in Asia

Good news for K-pop lovers! More groups and artists are making their way to the city. The newest addition to the line-up is P1Harmony’s concert! The K-pop group is heading to Hong Kong for the first time as part of their P1Harmony Live Tour [P1USTAGE H:P1ONEER].

The six-member group is performing at the MacPherson Stadium on September 5. Other than Hong Kong, P1Harmony is also making stops in Manila, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, and other cities in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Read on to find out more details!

P1Harmony concert in Hong Kong: What you need to know

Tickets go on sale from June 29 at 10 am via cityline.com and their hotline +852 211 5333. Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the pre-sale on June 28 between 10 am and 11:59 pm.

Tickets cost HKD 1,499 (VIP), HKD 799, and HKD 599 respectively. The VIP ticket is standing-only while the rest are all seated. There are two VIP packages to choose from. The first one has a standing ticket, soundcheck access, early entry, one commemorative laminate and lanyard, and one official signed poster.

Meanwhile, the other VIP package has a standing ticket, send-off session, one commemorative laminate and lanyard, and one official signed poster. Only 100 signed posters will be distributed randomly.

P1Harmony tour dates in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand:

The group kicks off the tour in Hong Kong this September and will head to Manila. The tour will wrap up in Jarkata in October after shows in Taipei and Bangkok.

09.05 – Hong Kong

09.09 – Manila

09.17 – Singapore

09.20 – Melbourne

09.22 – Sydney

09.24 – Auckland

10.04 – Taipei

10.07 – Bangkok

10.14 – Jarkata

A rising group in the K-pop scene

P1Harmony debuted in October 2020 with the EP, ‘Disharmony: Stand Out’ and the title track, ‘Siren’. The six-member boy band of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob—participated in writing or co-writing tracks in the album.

Just two years later, from March to May, the group went on a tour in the US. The 11-day tour was sold out in less than 30 minutes. The following year, they released their fifth mini album ‘Harmony: Set in’ and went on their second US tour. From there, the group has been enjoying rising stardom thanks to their talent and jaw-dropping performances.

Are you looking forward to P1Harmony’s concert in Hong Kong?

Hero image credit: livenationhk/Instagram; Featured image credit: P1H_official/Instagram