Kevin Poon previews McDonald’s “Coach McNugget Art World”

Kevin Poon and McDonald’s Hong Kong are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Chicken McNuggets with a special exhibition. Curated by Kevin Poon, the “Coach McNugget Art World” is themed after the “Please Share” tagline where creatives are set to come together in a showcase of food, art, music, and fashion at West Kowloon’s Cultural District Arts Pavilion.

The immersive exhibition starts with over 20 artworks from artists like VANDYTHEPINK, Jon Burgerman, UFO907, Gyuhan Lee, and FrankNitty3000. Highlighting the past of the iconic McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets, visitors will take a trip into the “Time Tunnel” where 40 years of Nugget history will be brought to life using AR and VR technology.

A large component to this release is also a collection of softgoods designed by Vandy The Pink. The selection of merch revisits the classic McDonald’s character Coach McNugget from the ’80s, as well as four characters on his “team” affectionately named after the McNugget shapes: Ball, Bell, Boot and Bone. These characters will arrive on T-shirts, caps, tote bags, and plush toys.

“Rooted in Hong Kong for 48 years, McDonald’s has always strived to deliver innovative experiences and Happy Moments. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Chicken McNuggets, we are excited to collaborate with Kevin Poon and the five internationally acclaimed contemporary artists including VANDYTHEPINK to provide an immersive art journey at West Kowloon CulturalDistrict. As a part of the social fabric in Hong Kong, we hope to share fun with everyone and invite all of you to join our unprecedented celebration,” said Randy Lai, CEO of McDonald’s Hong Kong.

While the official opening is taking place on July 29th, we caught up with Kevin Poon to learn more about “Coach McNugget Art World” and what fans can expect when it opens its doors.

First off, what is your connection to McDonald’s Hong Kong and your earliest memory of the restaurant.

I’ve known about McDonalds’s since I was in elementary school. And the brand only got stronger as I got older. I went to HKIS, and there were days where, as a treat, we could order Nuggets or Sausage McMuffins. Those were days we’d look forward to. So even as a kid, I was creating positive memories with McDonalds’s.

How long have you been working on this project and how did it even come together?

It has been months. McDonald’s approached me to do something for the celebration. What most people don’t know is that, while McDonald’s is the largest largest fast-food chain, they are also heavy in cultural activations and are involved in a lot of charitable initiatives.

Could you tell us about the different creatives you’ve brought together and some of the interesting facts you learned while setting up the show?

The thing that connects us all is that we all know what McDonald’s is. For example, just look at some of the work from the artists. Vandy The Pink has graphics that incorporate a lot of fast-food elements, Gyuhan Lee has upcycled lamps using the paper bags from McDonald’s… we’ve all at some point looked at or referenced these themes that are representative of the Golden Arches, but we’ve never had an official collab with the brand. This is chance to finally make it official.

When coming up with the ideas for “Coach McNugget Art World,” I went though the McDonald’s archive — decades back. There are so many awesome graphics and just pieces of history that were forgotten. Did you know that the Chicken McNuggets didn’t even start off with chicken? When the company started with this idea for bite-sized snacks, they used this onion mixture before chicken. The shape and everything was the same but it was supposed to be like this new take on the onion ring. That didn’t last long, but when they changed it to chicken, then the whole thing took off.

What can people expect?

We are going to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Chicken McNuggets. People are going get some fine art, music, AR, VR, merch, food… this is an incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction to the show. Oh, and I mentioned charities before, right? All proceeds, after deducting necessary costs, will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities Hong Kong.

Tickets can be found now over at the dedicated McDonald’s website.

Coach McNugget Art World

July 29 to August 20, 2023

Arts Pavilion, West Kowloon Cultural District

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission fee: HKD 20

(Images: Ambrose/LSA HK)