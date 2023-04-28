Lauv is returning to Hong Kong for a concert this August

From Honne to Ruel, many international artists are heading to Hong Kong this summer! Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Lauv is the latest to join the lineup. As part of his The Betweens Album tour, Lauv’s concert will run throughout August and September in other parts of Asia.

Lauv is kicking off the tour in Hong Kong on August 23. He will then head to Bangkok, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Cebu, and Manila. Special guest Alexander23 will support the artist on all the headline dates.

Lauv’s concert in Hong Kong: What you need to know

Tickets for Lauv’s concert in Hong Kong go on sale on May 5 from 10 am onwards through hkticketing.com and the hotline +852 3128 8288. Show tickets cost HKD 588 and HKD 888 respectively.

Meanwhile, Live Nation members will be able to secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale on May 4 from 10 am to 11:59 pm. Visit livenation.hk to register for pre-sale access and details.

The concert will take place at the AsiaWorld-Expo, the go-to venue for most foreign artists performing in the city.

Lauv, a pop music extraordinaire

The American pop sensation entered the music scene in 2015 with the viral track, The Other. This was quickly followed by another breakout hit, I Like Me Better. It amassed over two billion streams globally and earned sextuple Platinum in the US and platinum in 12 other countries.

Following the back-to-back smash hits, Lauv released his debut album ~how i’m feeling~ which included collaborations with Troye Sivan and Anne-Marie, as well as BTS. His most recent album release was All 4 Nothing last year.

His Asia tour follows an anticipated performance at the Governor’s Ball in New York alongside Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and more. On announcing his tour, Lauv says “I’m so excited to return to Asia. Every time I tour there, it’s such an adventure with amazing fans so I can’t wait to sing along with y’all to new and old songs.”