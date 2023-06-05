SUNRISEPOP’s ‘Chainsaw Man’ and ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ pop-up set to open at LCX

Sunrisepop Summer Fest 2023, featuring two popular Japanese manga and anime titles Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen, is opening soon from June 8 to July 2.

In collaboration with LCX, Sunrisepop Summer Fest is the first grand opening of a major toy exhibition in Hong Kong. The venue, open to all visitors and free of charge, invites fans of two franchises as well as toy collectors alike, to check out some of the whimsical offerings that will be on display.

One prominent feature of the pop-up event is the global limited-edition sale of merch, with more than 300 products available. Sunrisepop, a local toy brand established in 2022, has cooperated with the renowned toy brands, YOLOPARK and ZCWO for limited-edition items. The pop-up will also see various new collectibles ranging from vinyl figures, large-scale toys, and lifestyle products and accessories.

Other than the limited edition figures, you can also see eye-catching props such as Sunrisepop’s life-sized character cutouts and several large-scale three-dimensional characters from Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen. Head over to LCX to learn more.

LCX

Level 3, Ocean Terminal

Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

Hong Kong

8 JUNE – 2 JULY (10AM – 10PM)

(Images: SUNRISEPOP)