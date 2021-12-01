Home > What's On > Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong’s “12 Days of Christmas” Giveaway Extravaganza 2021
Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong's "12 Days of Christmas" Giveaway Extravaganza 2021
01 Dec 2021

It’s here! Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong’s annual 12 Days of Christmas giveaway! Time to get into the holiday spirit and wish — fingers-crossed — for a sprinkle of festive magic. This year, we’ve lined up 12 days of spectacular prizes as our way of thanking our loyal readers with some well-deserved treats to round out the year.

Be sure to bookmark this page as you’ll want to check back daily for our full list of prizes, unveiled every day at 10am, Monday to Friday from 8–23 December. Expect a fabulous roster of goodies ranging from luxurious staycations to delicious dining experiences, beauty gifts and stylish presents. There’s no limit to entries, so the more friends you refer, the greater the chances of nabbing a prize! We will announce all the winning entrants on 24 December on Instagram. Winners will also be notified directly via email after they have been announced.

Stay tuned for updates!

Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
