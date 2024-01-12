Louis Vuitton launches pop-up store and cafe in Hong Kong

To celebrate the Men’s creative director, Pharrell William’s first Spring-Summer 2024 collection, Louis Vuitton opened a pop-up store and cafe in Hong Kong.

Located in Soho, the space is separated into three areas including the main space showcasing the collection as well as an indoor and outdoor cafe. The pop-up is open until February 15 only.

What to see at the Louis Vuitton’s pop-up store and cafe?

The design of the pop-up draws inspiration from the theme of the collection, “The Sun”. The space is enveloped in a golden aura, adorned with the iconic Damier pattern reminiscent of the Paris Men’s show last June. In addition, the interiors also pay homage to the historic Pont-Neuf, the oldest bridge in Paris.

Video of the SS24 Men’s show is shown on the screen while the new LVERS logo is seen on the facade. You can also browse through the selection of exclusive ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes and accessories. The items are available for purchase throughout the entire pop-up period.

In addition to the collection, Louis Vuitton also partnered with Michelin-starred restaurant, Belon to offer a unique menu. Visitors have the opportunity to taste a delightful selection of food and beverages in the indoor and outdoor dining areas within the pop-up space.

The Louis Vuitton pop-up store and face is open daily from 11 am to 7 pm. However, it closes early on January 11-12, 25 and February 1 for a private event.

Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuttion show in Hong Kong

Williams’ first Louis Vuitton outing in the city generated a lot of buzz. It was the first major fashion show to take place in Hong Kong for a long time. The creative director created tailoring-heavy pieces inspired by the seafarers’ uniforms for his second collection.

The star-studded event included celebrities from Hong Kong and Asia. These included Chow Yun-fat, Anson Lo, Karen Lam, house ambassador Felix of Stray Kids, Japanese actor Sho Hirano, and Korean star Song Joong-ki. Also in attendance were Bernard Arnault’s wife, Hélène Mercier Arnault.

All images credit: Louis Vuitton