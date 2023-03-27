Creating Infinity: Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign by Yayoi Kusama

Louis Vuitton has recently unveiled their latest campaign, created in an exclusive collaboration with the legendary pioneer of avant-garde art, Yayoi Kusama. Lensed by Steven Meisel, the powerhouse pair’s end result was a fresh and playful iteration of Kusama’s iconic Dots in new motifs. Friends of the house such as Cate Blanchett, Lea Seydoux, Naomi Osaka, Justin Timberlake, Zhou Dongyu and Hoyeon feature in the campaign. Their portraits are embellished with the touches of Kusama’s signature expressionistic elements such as Radiant Pumpkins, colourful faces, Flowers, and Infinity Dots.

Kusama’s signature motifs feature heavily in the campaign; the Capucines and monogram accessories feature iconic motifs such as Radiant Pumpkins, colourful Faces, Flowers, and thea Infinity Dots and Nets. Styled by Carine Roitfeld and with beauty looks created under the expert hand of Pat McGrath, it’s fair to say the collaborative effort is an art piece in and of itself.

Drop 2 of “Creating Infinity” arrives on shelves around the world on 31 March. In the meantime, check out the images in the gallery below: