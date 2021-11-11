M+ museum opens tomorrow: Here’s what you should know before visiting

Construction of the long-awaited contemporary and cultural museum began in 2014. Starting tomorrow, 12 November, M+ museum will finally be open to the public. Here’s our insider guide for what you need to know before visiting.

M+ is touted as Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture and one of the largest modern and contemporary museums in the world. The museum is located within the West Kowloon Cultural District of the Kowloon Peninsula, featuring 65,000 square metres of exploration, and housing 33 galleries, three cinemas, a Mediatheque, a Learning Hub, a Research Centre, museum shops and more.

Ticketing and admission

For the first year of opening, all visitors can enjoy free admission to M+ exhibitions.

However, in anticipation of large crowds, online reservations for admissions are highly recommended. You can do so here for your preferred time slot. Walk-ins are subject to availability.

M+ Museum

Becoming an M+ Member

If you’re an art lover at heart, or simply enjoy exclusive experiences, members-only exhibitions, priority lanes, priority bookings and more, consider the M+ Membership. Annual membership fees start at HK$300 for full-time students, HK$600 for adult membership or HK$1,200 for a family package (two adults and one child).

Opening hours

M+ museum is closed on Mondays, and on certain public holidays.

On Tuesdays to Thursdays and weekends, opening hours are from 10am to 6pm.

On Fridays, opening hours are from 10am to 10pm.

How to get there

MTR — It’s a 5 minute walk from Kowloon Station Exit E4 or E5.

Bus — There are many options available if you choose to take the bus. View the full list here.

Water Taxi — Yes, water taxis! Two special departures to West Kowloon will be arranged on Sundays and public holidays, starting from Central Ferry Pier 9. Please view their website for further information.

Car — Parking is available at Zone F Car Park, accessible from the driveway to the museum’s pick-up and drop-off area on 38 Museum Drive.

Things to note

Avoid bringing bulky suitcases or backpacks as the staff may require you to store them in the cloakroom or lockers.

Photography is welcomed in most sections, but avoid using flash photography.

There are no water stations available, so definitely bring your own water as there’s a lot of walking involved. Note: You are not allowed to eat or drink in the exhibition halls.

as there’s a lot of walking involved. Note: You are not allowed to eat or drink in the exhibition halls. As far as we saw, there were no vegetarian food options in the café, so if you do have a limited dietary requirement, pack your own lunch.

The galleries

There are thousands of works on display, representing 777 makers and artists from over 35 countries. Locally, there are 136 Hong Kong artists featured in the opening.

With such an immense offering, Chief Curator Doryun Chong recommends that we make multiple visits to consume the sections in “bite-sized pieces”. That logic is true: After almost an hour of wandering, we’d barely scraped the surface of what was on offer.



Antony Gormley: Asian Field / M+ Museum

M+ houses four permanent collections that are rooted in Asia, forming the backbone of the M+ collective. Major sections include:

Hong Kong: Here and Beyond — a visual journey of our city from 1960s to the present day, exploring Hong Kong’s architecture, design and cinema.

— a visual journey of our city from 1960s to the present day, exploring Hong Kong’s architecture, design and cinema. M+ Sigg Collection: From Revolution to Globalisation — dedicated to four significant decades of contemporary Chinese art from 1970 to 2012.

— dedicated to four significant decades of contemporary Chinese art from 1970 to 2012. Things, Spaces, Interactions — with a core focus on design and architecture from Asia and beyond, this area showcases over 500 objects that have built societies and shaped identities.

— with a core focus on design and architecture from Asia and beyond, this area showcases over 500 objects that have built societies and shaped identities. Individuals, Networks, Expressions — an expansive artistic story from 1950s to the present day, documenting the vision and rise of contemporary Asia on the world stage.

— an expansive artistic story from 1950s to the present day, documenting the vision and rise of contemporary Asia on the world stage. Antony Gormley: Asian Field — what will arguably be the most Instagram-heavy room; be prepared to meet a sea of clay figurines made by the residents of Xiangshan village in Guangdong.

M+ Museum officially opens on Friday, 12 November. Register for tickets and learn more here.

West Kowloon Cultural District, 38 Museum Drive, Kowloon, +852 2200 0217.