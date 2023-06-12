Head to Macau this July for its first-ever bouncy castle carnival

If you’re still deciding where to head for the summer, why not drop by Macau for the city’s first-ever bouncy castle carnival? The pop-up event is brought to you by Kiztopia, Singapore’s mega-scale family entertainment centre. For the first time, it is bringing its hallmark bouncy castle, Jumptopia to Macau!

From July 22 to September 3, visitors can enjoy an exhilarating experience with plenty of running and jumping across different themed castles. Spanning 40,000 square feet, the entire family-friendly experience is taking place at the Cotai Expo in Venetian Macao! This is an event you can’t miss this summer!

Jumptopia’s Bouncy Castle Carnival: Everything to know about the Macau event

The event’s theme, “Little Gourmet Festival” will take visitors on a global gourmet journey through its eight unique Kiztopia cartoon characters across nine giant bouncy castles. Don’t miss the towering 6.5-metre-tall Tiger’s Burger Joint castle, complete with Tiger’s burgers, pizzas, and more. Meanwhile, Happy the Hippo Dancer’s castle (called Happy’s Sushi Bar) will include beautifully crafted sushi and a 4.5-metre-tall octopus as the centrepiece. Elsewhere, head over to Eli’s Noodle Bowl where Eli the Elephant Engineer will serve piping hot Japanese ramen.

Other castles to visit include Mark’s Tacos Truck, Honey’s Bubble Tea, Drago’s Fruit Market, and Bell’s Patisserie. The carnival will also debut two exhilarating giant ball games in Hong Kong and Macau. While the Giant Bubble Bump challenges players clad in inflatable bubbles to bump into each other in the ultimate test of balance, Roll Kizzos! is a race where players can don bubble suits and sprint to the finish line.

How to get tickets to Jumptopia in Macau

There are three types of tickets to choose from: full-day pass, 90-minute and 60-minute tickets. You can also grab Buddy Deal (one adult and one child), Family Bundle (two adults and one child), and Single Ticket all of which will be available for purchase in July, exclusively on Klook. Stay tuned on the Kidztopia Hong Kong website and Klook for ticketing updates.

So, plan a visit to Macau for this summer event! Or if you prefer to visit during cooler weather, the carnival runs until September. Bookmark it now!