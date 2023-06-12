The “MegaHouse Festival” brings ‘Spy X Family’ to Festival Walk

MegaHouse, the prominent Japanese figure and toy manufacturer, opens its MegaHouse Festival exhibition in Hong Kong for the first time, at Festival Walk. The pop-up collection features three popular anime and manga series, Spy X Family, One Piece, and Vision Asurada.

The exhibition is open to all visitors from 10:30 am to 9 pm till July 3, all free of charge at Festival Walk. The exhibition features eye-catching installations such as a 4.5-meter mega-sized Anya, the protagonist from Spy X Family installation, and a 1:1 life-size Cyber Formula prototype: Vision Asurada. The Cyber Formula prototype looks just like the original as it perfectly replicates the variable aero parts, boost pods, bending tires, rotating steering, and adjustable canopy.

In addition, the exhibition has a dedicated history section for the top-selling Portrait of Pirates One Piece “Luffy,” as it celebrates its upcoming 20th anniversary, since its debut in 2004. The history of Portraits of Pirates: One Piece area will bring fans back in time to the beginnings of the iconic manga.

With over 100 MegaHouse collectibles at the pop-up store, don’t miss this Megahouse Festival if you are an anime/manga fan.

MegaHouse Festival Hong Kong 2023

Level LG2, Festival Walk, 80 Tat Chee Ave, Kowloon Tong

June 8, 2023, through July 3, 2023

10:30 – 21:00