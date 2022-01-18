Michelin Guide 2022: 7 new Bib Gourmand restaurants in Hong Kong

It’s that time of the year! Find out which of Hong Kong & Macau’s top eateries have earned the coveted Michelin Star in 2022.

7 new Bib Gourmand awardees:

Ahead of the full unveiling of the Michelin Guide 2022, set to go live on 19 January, Michelin has added 14 new venues from Hong Kong and Macau — seven locations respectively — with the Bib Gourmand distinction. Bib Gourmand is recognised for restaurants that offers — in the words of Michelin — “high-quality food at budget-friendly prices.” Which also means, best-for-value venues that do it all with three-course meals that are all affordably priced under HK$400.

Current Bib Gourmand-recognised eateries are familiar ones to many, including both Samsen venues from Sheung Wan and Wan Chai, Cornerstone, Din Tai Fung, Megan’s Kitchen, Tim Ho Wan and Ciak amongst 64 others.

2022 Bib Gourmand newcomers are a mix of home-grown favourites. Cantonese and Chiu Chow flavours from three venues — Chan Kan Kee Choi Chow, Tai Wai Dining Room, Tin Hung — with the other four — Both Street, Ding Ba Street Food, Moon Tong Lok, Kung Wo Beancurd Factory — serving comfort street-food favourites from Taiwanese gua bao sandwiches, tofu and Cantonese-signature ci fan (or sticky rice rolls).

From left to right: Tin Hung, Tai Wai Dining Room, Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow (Images courtesy of Michelin)

Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow: A 70 years in the running Chiu Chow restaurant. Michelin recommends: velvet-smooth marinated goose served with soy sauce. Shop 353B, 3/F, The Lohas, 1 Lohas Park Road, Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong

Tai Wai Dining Room: Cantonese classics made with a creative twist. Michelin recommends: classic dim sum lunch, soya sauce braised chicken and steamed crab with glutinous rice. G/F, 92 Chik Fuk Street, Tai Wai, New Territories, Hong Kong

Tin Hung: Cantonese roast meat expert. Michelin recommends the signature roast goose which the restaurants gets from Fo Shan daily, especially with rice noodles. Shop D, G/F, Yan Yee Building, 88 Kin Yup Street, Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong

From left to right: Both Street, Ding Ba Street Food, Moon Tong Lok, Kung Wo Beancurd Factory (Images courtesy of Michelin)

Both Street: Discreet little joing serving traditional Taiwan street-food gua bao. Michelin recommends: gua bao sandwiches. Shop 18, G/F, Shun Fung Building, 5-7 Fung Yau Street North, Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong

Ding Ba Street Food. Authentic Taiwanese street-snacks. Michelin recommends: oyster omelette, pancake rolls and braised minced pork rice. Shop C, G/F, 2 Kwai Chi Path, Ngau Chi Wan, Choi Hung, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Moon Tong Lok. Classic Beijing-Shanghai (京滬) flavours. Michelin recommends: signature sticky rice rolls (粢飯, ci fan) stuffed with fried dough stick, pork floss and pickled veg amongst other ingredients, hot and sour soup and savoury soy milk. G/F, 4 Ming On Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Kung Wo Beancurd Factory. 1960s-founded, old-school staple for its soy-centric creations made with house-made tofu of deep, rich flavours. Michelin recommends: tofu pudding, soy milk, tofu puffs and golden fish tofu. G/F, 118 Pei Ho Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Over at Macau, the seven new addition include Chan Seng Kei, Cheong Kei, Din Tai Fung (COD), IFT Educational Restaurant, Lok Kei Noodles, Lou Kei (Fai Chi Kei) and O Castiço.

Check back for updates.