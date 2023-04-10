facebook
Home > What's On > Michelle Yeoh wins the 2023 Women In Motion Award
Michelle Yeoh wins the 2023 Women In Motion Award
What's On
10 Apr 2023 02:22 PM

Michelle Yeoh wins the 2023 Women In Motion Award

Low Sue Mae
Editorial Assistant

Michelle Yeoh’s winning streak continues, as Kering and the Festival de Cannes announce the actress as the recipient of the 2023 Women In Motion Award.

Michelle Yeoh continues to make history. Last month, she became the first Asian actress to win an Oscar for Lead Actress. Now, she adds another award to her list. To honour women in film, the ceremony by Kering and Festival de Cannes will be held in conjunction with the official Women In Motion dinner in the French city. If you’re not familiar with Women In Motion, it’s a prestigious award that was launched in 2015 to show appreciation to daring and creative women that are contributing to the arts and culture.

“I’m very moved to receive this award. I’m convinced that times are changing; public awareness has certainly grown in recent years. It’s vital that women — in front of the camera and behind it — keep playing roles and telling stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of the world,” said Michelle Yeoh.

An icon of courage and determination, Michelle Yeoh has been breaking boundaries and stereotypes for decades. Portraying various complex characters throughout her career, she has made a reputation for herself as an independent actress fighting against sexism, ageism, and racism in the film industry. Congratulations!

(Hero image credit: @michelleyeoh_official via Instagram)

(Featured image credit: Michelle Watt/Trunk Archive)

Michelle Yeoh Kering festival de cannes Women In Motion 2023
Michelle Yeoh wins the 2023 Women In Motion Award

Low Sue Mae

Editorial Assistant

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.