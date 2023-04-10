Michelle Yeoh wins the 2023 Women In Motion Award

Michelle Yeoh’s winning streak continues, as Kering and the Festival de Cannes announce the actress as the recipient of the 2023 Women In Motion Award.

Michelle Yeoh continues to make history. Last month, she became the first Asian actress to win an Oscar for Lead Actress. Now, she adds another award to her list. To honour women in film, the ceremony by Kering and Festival de Cannes will be held in conjunction with the official Women In Motion dinner in the French city. If you’re not familiar with Women In Motion, it’s a prestigious award that was launched in 2015 to show appreciation to daring and creative women that are contributing to the arts and culture.

“I’m very moved to receive this award. I’m convinced that times are changing; public awareness has certainly grown in recent years. It’s vital that women — in front of the camera and behind it — keep playing roles and telling stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of the world,” said Michelle Yeoh.

An icon of courage and determination, Michelle Yeoh has been breaking boundaries and stereotypes for decades. Portraying various complex characters throughout her career, she has made a reputation for herself as an independent actress fighting against sexism, ageism, and racism in the film industry. Congratulations!

