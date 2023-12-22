MOS Burger x One Piece: Celebrate Christmas with the Straw Hats

Let the Straw Hats celebrate Christmas with you! From December 21, MOS Burger has partnered with One Piece to launch a number of pop-up stores in Hong Kong as well as a new line of avocado-themed dishes, limited-edition lucky bags, and themed peripherals.

MOS Burger new dishes

Start with the Avocado Hokkaido Cheese and Beef Burger (HK$48) featuring thick slices of cheese, fresh lettuce and tender wagyu patties, coupled with fresh avocados. Feeling something spicy? Let the Spicy Bolognese Avocado and Beef Burger (HK$48) challenge your taste buds. It comes with a delicate, freshly made bolognese sauce, served with wagyu beef, lettuce and sour tomatoes, allowing multiple flavours to blend into a comfortable and healthy dining experience. For the meat lovers out there, the Meat Burger (HK$50), available from February 1, 2024, will definitely be your favourite.

The MOS Chicken Pack (HK$105) will leave you wanting more and if you’re coming with friends, I recommend the Variety Pack (HK$158). Inside are Hokkaido pumpkin hash browns, 6 pieces of MOS chicken, 3 pieces of MOS crispy chicken, and thick-cut fries for three people.

Lucky bags and themed peripherals

In addition to the new dishes, MOS Burger has also prepared two tiers of lucky bags for fans of One Piece. Priced at HK$700, the first bag will be available between December 21, 2023 to January 31, 2024, featuring collectible T-shirts, tote bags, stickers, and key links as well as gold VIP envelope sets, membership cards, gourmet discounts, and coupons which are specially designed for this collaboration.

In the second stage, available between February 1 to March 19, 2024, purchase any hamburger set meal and add a certain amount for One Piece limited towels (HK$40) and thermos cups (HK$80). Let the Straw Hats bring warmth to your winter days.

MOS Burger x One Piece pop-up stores

There are six MOS Burger x One Piece pop-up stores in Hong Kong now. You can find them at MOS Burger chains in Kowloon Bay, Mong Kok, Tai Po and more. Come to enjoy the food, take a picture with the Straw Hats, and catch an island vibe with your friends this Christmas.

(Images: @mosburger_hk)