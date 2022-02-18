5 unique Hong Kong stays and getaways to book now

Take a break from the usual with these unique Hong Kong stays, from a luxury catamaran to some serious glamping.

Weekend plans are somewhat slim pickings these days, so if you’re looking for a change from your usual hotel bed and breakfast combo, why not give these unique stays in Hong Kong a go?

Unique stays in Hong Kong to book now

Tung Nam Lou Art Hotel

Image courtesy of Tung Nam Lou Art Hotel

Okay, admittedly a bed and breakfast combo, but have you seen the decor at Tung Nam Lou Art Hotel? A journey for both the eyes and the senses, each room here is totally unique and set in the heart of historical Yau Ma Tei. Full of Instagrammable spots and multi-sensory art experiences, you’ll want to explore every corner of this unique boutique and its surrounding area. A co-working space, art hub and hotel all in one, choose from four rooms decked out in unusual theming and special touches, and enjoy Chinese tea, wine or cocktail of choice on the rooftop. Did we mention the sustainable non-branded slippers that you can take home?

Tung Nam Lou Art Hotel, 68 Portland Street, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, Hong Kong

WM Hotel, Hong Kong

Image courtesy of WM Hotel

Newly built WM Hotel in Sai Kung is inviting guests to experience its ‘Glamping by the Sea‘ staycation package set on a private rooftop. Inclusive of all glamping gear, tent, air mattresses, chairs and spray to keep mosquitos at bay, you’ll camp out amidst panoramic sea views and starry skies on the roof of a Premier Seaview room. One night at this unique stay in Hong Kong also includes complimentary breakfast for two, parking, an in-room mini bar (for those midnight snacks), complimentary access to the gym, swimming pool, sauna and steam room as well as Wi-Fi to ensure that the ‘gram dutifully stays updated.

WM Hotel Hong Kong, 28 Wai Man Road, Sai Kung, New Territories

Galaxy Garden

Image courtesy of Galaxy Garden via Instagram

Hunker down in semi-transparent bubble tents and soak-up the tranquility of Lantau’s Pui O island. Catering up to seven people (pre-government restrictions, of course), this unusual weekend getaway is close to both Pui O beach and wetlands, and has its own facilities to barbecue and enjoy a night away from the hustle and bustle. Opt for a “Star tent” with a transparent roof to fall asleep soundly under the stars.

Galaxy Garden, 48 Ngau Au Yuen, Pui O, Lantau Island, Hong Kong

Park Nature Hong Kong

At the foot of Kai Kung Len lies Park Nature, a caravan park that promises exceptional vistas across to the farmlands and the whole Yuen Long district. Featuring seven luxury touring caravans, the park’s facilities include a bar, outdoor play area and newly opened Thai Cow Bar & Restaurant. Choose from the party room that’s perfect for families, the “Stargazer” caravan or Park Nature’s pet-friendly option that invites pups to holiday alongside with you.

Park Nature, Kam Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong

Luxurious Lagoon Catamaran

What better way to get away from it all than on a luxury catamaran in the middle of the harbour? And one you can rent to take you on a sunset cruise at that. 45 feet long and suitable for up to eight guests, there are four cabins, four en-suites and a fully-kitted out kitchenette. Sun yourself on the open deck and enjoy the gentle rocking the waves — with a crisp glass of Pinot, naturally.

