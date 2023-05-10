MTR is giving away HKD 20 million worth of e-coupons starting May 10

Good news for Hongkongers, there’s a new MTR giveaway! As part of the ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign, MTR Malls has taken the initiative to launch its own ‘Click & Grab’ rewards programme. They will be giving out 120,000 e-coupons worth HKD 20 million!

The giveaway starts on May 10 and takes place on three consecutive Wednesdays. Participants can use the e-coupons to spend on beauty, fashion, and other retail products. Users can claim the e-coupons through the MTR mobile app. Each user can receive up to HKD 1,300 vouchers to use by June 10.

MTR giveaway: HKD 20 million worth of e-coupons

Users must register on the app from May 10 and May 24 and claim the coupons from 12 pm to 4 pm on a first-come, first-served basis during the giveaway dates. To register, simply tap the ‘Promotions’ tab on the MTR mobile app. Under the MTR Malls section, choose ‘Click & Grab’ and select ‘Collect Now’.

The coupons are given out according to the schedule below:

May 10: HKD 500 e-coupons for designated beauty brands (30,000 users)

May 10: HKD 100 e-coupons for designated beauty brands (10,000 users)

May 17: HKD 500 e-coupons for fashion brands (30,000 users)

May 17: HKD 100 e-coupons for fashion brands (10,000 users)

May 24: HKD 100 e-coupons for designated categories (40,000 users)

Upon the successful claim of coupons, users can access them via ‘My Reward’ on the mobile app within 24 hours. Each user can only claim a maximum of one coupon per category. Winners can only redeem HKD 500 coupons upon spending at least HKD 2,000 and HKD 100 coupons for a minimum spending of HKD 500.

The e-coupons can only be used at designated MTR Malls. These include Telford Plaza, Maritime Square, The Lohas, Paradise Mall, PopCorn Mall, Luk Yeung Galleria, Cityline, Plaza Ascot, Ocean Walk, The Lane, Sun Tuen Mun Shopping Centre, and Hanford Plaza. Visit the official website for more details on the terms and conditions.

More rewards from MTR in the future

To support the ‘Happy Hong Kong’ campaign, MTR is also holding a lucky draw in June via the MTR mobile app. There will be 150,000 prizes including MTR Annual Passes, MTR domestic ride tickets, Ngong Ping 360 Cable Car tickets, station shop coupons and more. In total, the prizes are worth HKD 5.6 million.