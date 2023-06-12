MTR is giving away freebies worth up to HKD 5,000

Just when you thought the freebies were over, MTR announces a new giveaway! As part of the ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign, MTR is holding a month-long lucky draw! They are giving out 150,000 prizes worth up to HKD 5,000!

The giveaway starts on June 13 and lasts until July 12. Prizes include MTR passes, shopping vouchers, discounted or free rides, and Ngong Ping 360 cable car tickets. Users can claim the e-coupons through the MTR mobile app.

MTR giveaway: HKD 5,000 worth of prizes

Users must register on the MTR mobile app and log in from 9 am to 6 pm daily, on a first-come, first-served basis during the giveaway dates. To register, simply tap the ‘Promotions’ tab on the app and select ‘Draw Now’ to join. If unsuccessful, participants can try again the next day. However, each user can only win one prize during the entire giveaway period.

Winners will have the prize credited to their MTR Mobile account between June 13 and July 28. To access the prize, select the ‘Gifts’ page on the app. Pay attention to the specific collection methods for each prize. For instance, MTR Annual Pass winners must go to the collection point to redeem their prize by August 4. They will receive a message through the app. On the other hand, MTR E-store coupon winners will simply receive their prize as a promotional code.

The prizes and daily quota are as follows:

MTR Annual Pass (5 winners per day)

MTR Free Domestic Single Ride (1,000 winners per day)

MTR HKD 10 Fare Discount worth HKD (2,500 winners per day)

MTR Malls HKD 500 E-voucher (50 winners per day)

MTR Malls HKD 50 E-voucher (500 winners per day)

MTR Malls HKD 20 E-voucher (800 winners per day)

Ngong Ping 360 Round-trip for two – Crystal Cabin (10 winners per day)

Ngong Ping 460 Round-trip for two – Standard Cabin (20 winners per day)

MTR E-store HKD 20 E-coupon (1,000 winners per day)

MTR Station Diorama Set (15 winners per day)

A slew of rewards for Happy Hong Kong

Previously, the MTR gave away 150,000 e-coupons worth HKD 1,300 each that winners could use on beauty, fashion, and other retail products. The giveaway was available for three consecutive Sundays.

Other than the MTR’s lucky draw, the round-trip flight tickets are still ongoing. Hong Kong Airlines just announced that it is giving away 2,050 air tickets from six cities in Japan. It includes Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Okinawa, Fukuoka, and Nagoya.

Featured and hero image credit: Cheung Yin/Unsplash