MTR’s new mall, The Wai is opening in July: Here’s what you need to know

There’s a new mall in town! MTR Corporation’s The Wai is a community landmark, which will have its soft opening on July 22. It will be situated next to Tai Wai station and is set to have four retail floors.

The nearly 650,000 square feet of space will be home to around 150 merchants. Besides retail, the mall is also looking to be a community space for both residents living nearby and general customers.

MTR’s new mall: What you need to know

The Wai, located on top of Tai Wai station, will boast multiple entrances as well as newly constructed pedestrian footbridges that connect to the station. For easier access to shoppers, public transport interchanges are also set up close to residential estates.

Thanks to the mall’s geographic location, it is connected to two railway lines (Tuen Ma and East Rail lines) and major tunnels. This provides convenient access to Hong Kong, Kowloon, and New Territories. The Wai is also connected to the cycle track network, linking East to West in the New Territories. It will have the city’s largest indoor bicycle parking lot—13,000 square feet with 300 bicycle parking spaces.

“The mall is seamlessly connected to the station. (It has) an array of facilities such as schools, community centres, and recreational spaces in the surrounding areas to serve residents’ daily needs,” said David Tang, Property and International Business Director of MTR Corporation.

A large outdoor green space

In addition to the shopping experience, The Wai will have 50,000 square feet of outdoor green spaces across its floors. It adds to the limited number of green spaces around Hong Kong shopping malls. This provides customers with a holistic leisure experience while transforming Tai Wai into a convenient and go-to district.

What’s more, the 5,000 square feet main atrium on the second floor will host performances and exhibitions. The mall will also introduce new concept stores from various brands including multiple dining options and supermarkets. Some of these options will be first-time entrants to the New Territories, becoming great additions to Tai Wai’s bustling neighbourhood.