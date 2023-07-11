“NBA Summer Base” pop-up event set to open at Central Atrium

Exciting news for all the NBA fans out there! Get ready to celebrate at the NBA-themed pop-up event, “NBA Summer Base” brought to you by NBA Hong Kong and Olympian City. The event is set to open soon from July 17 to August 31.

The venue is open to S+ Rewards members and lets fans enjoy a fun NBA experience from creating custom e-jerseys, photo taking, participating in shooting challenges, and contests to win gifts and shopping coupons. In the NBA Draft and locker room zone you can take photos against an electronic backdrop as a NBA player with the e-jerseys and team caps you designed.

Upon spending $300 HKD and participating in the event, you can also get a chance to participate in a lucky draw prize that includes an NBA Los Angeles Lakers & Boston Celtics Room Decoration set, Microsoft Surface computers, Wilson NBA Special Edition Basketballs, coupons, and more limited-edition gifts.

Join the NBA Summer Base as a S+ Rewards member to partake in this unique journey as an NBA player and seize the opportunity to win limited edition NBA merch.

S+ Rewards is an interactive rewards programme that is available at eight Sino Malls – Tmtplaza, Olympian City, Citywalk, China Hong Kong City, Gold Coast Piazza, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre, Island Resort Mall, and Sino Plaza.

NBA Summer Base

Central Atrium, G/F Olympian City 2

July 17 – August 31, 2023

12 – 9 p.m. (last admission at 8:30 p.m.)