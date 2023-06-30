facebook
30 Jun 2023 11:55 AM

The new Korean age system has been implemented

Jimin Park

Starting June 28, everyone in South Korea is now one or two years younger. Through the law that was passed in December, the “Korean age” counting system has now been scraped off.

Under the traditional Korean age system, all babies were considered one year old when they were born, counting the time the baby stayed in its mother’s womb. Everyone would age together every January 1, regardless of their birthdates.

For instance, a woman born in May 2003, who was considered 21 in Korean age is now 20, which now follows the common international age system.

Why was the change made?

President Yoon Suk Yeol strongly pushed for this change as he denoted that traditional age-counting methods created “unnecessary social and economic costs.”

The new law was passed in December by the national assembly with the aim to resolve social confusion, such as disputes arising over the eligibility for government assistance programmes and insurance pay-outs. Many of the legal and administrative functions were implementing the international age, using the actual dates of birth.

The traditional Korean Age system will continue to be implemented for now regarding the legal drinking and smoking age, school year eligibility, and the age you become eligible for mandatory military service. Everyone will be allowed to purchase cigarettes and alcohol from the starting the year you turn 19, not by birthdate.

(Image: Daniel Bernard via unsplash)

South Korea
