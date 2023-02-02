Hong Kong government to give away 500,000 flight tickets to attract tourists

Half a million Hong Kong flight tickets are up for grabs as part of the government’s “Hello Hong Kong” global tourism campaign.

Airlines will distribute the tickets in phases, while the government will run various promotional events. The aim is to attract more international travellers to the city and revive the pandemic-hit economy.Last month, the city finally eased its travel restrictions and reopened the border with mainland China and Macau. The giveaway kicks off on March 1 and will last for six months. While it’s mainly to woo tourists, some airfare tickets will be reserved for Hong Kong residents as well.

Enjoy free Hong Kong flight tickets and special offers

Specific Hong Kong-based airlines like Cathay Pacific, HK Express, and Hong Kong Airlines will make separate announcements on when and how the tickets will be distributed. Stay tuned on their respective social media channels for more information.

In addition to the free flight tickets, visitors can also take advantage of upcoming special offers, vouchers, and incentives. Government officials teased that the campaign is only the start of Hong Kong’s return to normal.



Visit Hong Kong’s brand-new attractions

As more tourists travel to the city, the government also looks to promote new attractions and experiences. Some highlights include the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the brand-new Peak Tram and Ngong Ping 360 cable cars, new attractions at Ocean Park, and many others.

To bring back Hong Kong’s status as a premier destination in Asia, more than 200 events are set to take place in the city in the coming months. These include sporting events such as the Rugby Sevens Tournament as well as arts and culture festivals like Art Basel.

In the campaign’s promotional video, local Hong Kong celebrities such as Aaron Kwok, Sammi Cheng, and Kelly Chen welcomed tourists to visit Hong Kong.

(Hero and featured image credits: hk_express_jp/Instagram)