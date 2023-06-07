Actor Ahn Hyo-seop announces the date of his fan meeting in Hong Kong

Actor Ahn Hyo-seop is heading to Hong Kong in October as part of his Asia fan meeting tour! “The Present Show: Here and Now” has the actor touring six cities including Bangkok, Taipei, and Jakarta.

No venue has been announced for the Hong Kong fan meeting so stay tuned for more updates on his management’s social media channel. Ahn’s stop in the city marks his first time meeting Hong Kong fans, so there’s much excitement about his visit!

Ahn Hyo-seop fan meeting tour dates and cities:

The Asia tour kicks off in Seoul on July 16 and ends in Japan later this year. The dates for the Japanese performances will be announced separately at a later date.

07.16 – Seoul

07.22 – Bangkok

08.19 – Taipei

09.09 – Jakarta

10.01 – Hong Kong

TBC – Japan

Ahn Hyo-seop’s transition to lead roles

Unbeknownst to some, Ahn moved to Toronto, Canada, when he was seven and only returned to South Korea when he was 17. Before becoming an actor, Ahn trained in JYP Entertainment for three years. During that time, he lived with members of the K-pop group, Got7. Ahn debuted in the drama Splash Splash Love in 2015 and eventually landed his first lead role in Queen of the Ring in 2017. That same year, he starred in My Father Is Stranger and rose to popularity.

From there, Ahn transitioned into lead roles, including Still 17, Abyss, and the second season of Dr. Romantic. For his role as surgeon Seo Woo-jin, the actor received the Best New Actor Award at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. He is currently starring in the series’ third season, with his performance also receiving critical acclaim and buzz online.

Ahn further cemented his acting prowess in the Korean dramas Lovers of the Red Sky and Business Proposal. He is set to star in a new series called A Time Called You on Netflix.

Are you excited to see Ahn Hyo-seop in Hong Kong?

