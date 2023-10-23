Air Jordan 2 ‘Off Noir’: The timeless silhouette is releasing in a stunning colourway!

The Air Jordan 2 is getting an exciting makeover, this time in a chic ‘Off Noir’ colourway. The Jordan brand’s new silhouette is a women’s exclusive one and is slated to drop during the 2023 holiday season. The Air Jordan 2 has enjoyed great popularity for its quality, comfort, and luxurious feel, becoming one of the most sought-after kicks for sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike. Air Jordan 2 ‘Off Noir’ is one of the most-anticipated sneaker releases of 2023 you simply can’t miss!

Michael Jordan’s signature shoes have kept sneakerheads hooked for decades with a steady output of retros and collaborations. With Nike putting a spin on the Air Jordan 2 footwear set with exciting comebacks, be sure to witness some amazing sneaker drops in the coming months. Meanwhile, here’s everything to know about the latest sneaker on the block!

Air Jordan 2 ‘Off Noir’ is releasing this holiday season

Air Jordan 2 is getting a chic makeover with the ‘Off Noir’ iteration and its first visuals have us floored! The sneaker boasts a primarily black base (known as “Off Noir”) with guava ice and deep mauve accents giving the right splash of colour. Not to miss the OG Jordan branding on the tongue, parts of the heel and inner lining. The black leather upper adds a touch of elegance and luxury, while the guava and mauve add quirk and boldness.

Talking about its release date, the sneaker is expected to drop on November 2, 2023, at select Jordan Brand retailers both in-store and online as well as on Nike‘s official website. It’s priced at a reasonable USD 175, so there’s no reason for you to NOT snag it pronto!

The latest Air Jordan 2 release you must cop right away!

Jordan is aggressively expanding its Air Jordan 2 lineup with some impressive models. The brand recently dropped the Air Jordan 2 Low ‘Chicago Twist’ for the Fall/Holiday 2023 season. Coming in a classic palette of white, university red, black and coconut milk hues, the sneaker boasts comfort and style in equal parts. Secondly, the ‘Black Cement’ Jordan 2 also made quite the buzz in the sneaker market upon its September 2023 release.

Are you excited to cop the latest Air Jordan 2 kicks?

(Hero and feature image credit: Nike)