Andy Lau will be given a special award at the Toronto International Film Festival

Following in the footsteps of his Infernal Affairs co-star, Andy Lau will also receive an award for his contribution to cinema. The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will bestow the Special Tribute Award to the Hong Kong actor and singer at this year’s festival on September 15.

The award is the latest addition to Lau’s growing list of accolades, which span over four decades of acting and singing. Receiving the award also coincides with the world premiere of Lau’s new movie, The Movie Emperor. His upcoming appearance at TIFF marks his first since 2001.

TIFF recognises Andy Lau’s illustrious acting career

In a press release, TIFF’s CEO, Cameron Bailey described Lau as “An industry icon and multi-faceted artist with an impressive filmography”. He added that Lau “paved the way for a generation of performers”.

Lau’s acting portfolio is one for the books, having worked on over 160 films. Among his blockbusters are Boat People (1982) by Ann Hui, Wong Kar-wai’s As Tears Go By (1988), and Andrew Lau and Alan Mak’s Infernal Affairs (2002).

In addition to the premiere of his new movie, Lau’s Something About Us is also included in the festival’s line-up. There are two other recipients of the special awards at the Toronto International Film Festival. They are Brazillian filmmaker Carolina Markowicz for the Emerging Talent Award and Polish cinematographer Łukasz Žal for the Variety Artisan Award.

A role model for young people

The Secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Kevin Yeung congratulated Lau for receiving the award. “Andy Lau has made great contributions to Hong Kong films and music. We sincerely congratulate Lau on earning this well-deserved title,” he said in a press release.

He also reiterated that Lau serves as a role model for young people due to his “responsible and professional work attitude”.

Lau will be seen next opposite Tony Leung in their reunion film, The Goldfinger later this year. Besides acting, Lau is also a force in the music industry. He is known affectionately as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop by the media.

Featured image credit: tiff_net/Instagram; hero image credit: andylauox/Instagram