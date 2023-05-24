Anson Lo’s fashion label ALLOVER is dropping its latest collection this June

Hongkongers, here’s your chance to dress like Mirror member Anson Lo! The Cantopop star’s fashion brand, ALLOVER, is dropping its latest collection, ‘The Chapter One Plus’, at selected Lane Crawford stores this June. But before that, you can check out the uber-cool collection starting May 25 at Lane Crawford’s pop-up and grab ‘purchase tickets’ to shop the collection when it officially drops on June 1.

The latest collection of ALLOVER, boasts a variety of stylish everyday wardrobe staples in black and pink colourways. The sought-after fashion label takes a never-seen-before approach to launching its designs. ALLOVER aims to present its collections as romance novels, with each drop being crafted as chapters in a love story. For Mirror’s Anson Lo, “It’s not about trends. It’s all about love.”

ALLOVER’s new collection features unique styles in black and pink

The ‘Chapter One Plus’ collection is the latest addition to the brand’s fashion-romance anthology, featuring a number of unique styles in black and pink. From romantic t-shirts with shimmery accents to stylish tees flaunting the brand’s logo around the collar, ALLOVER’s carefully curated pieces perfectly accommodate the aesthetics of the modern generation.

You’ll also find Y2K-style baggy sweatpants, puff-print hoodies as well as sweaters with minimalistic logo branding to expand your everyday wardrobe. Not to miss the quirky bucket hats and caps to elevate all your laid-back outfits.

The sweaters, hoodies and tees range from HKD 1,399 TO HKD 1,699. Meanwhile, the price of the caps varies between HKD 599 to HKD 699.

Browse the collection at Lane Crawford

Lane Crawford Canton Road, as well as Lane Crawford Times Square, will be hosting pop-ups for the Mirror member‘s latest ALLOVER collection from May 25. Everyone waiting to get their hands on the pieces can first browse through the designs via these pop-ups ahead of the launch.

Lane Crawford will also be handing out purchase tickets at both stores on May 25. Everyone having a purchase ticket can shop the collection during the allocated time slots starting June 1. You can also visit Lane Crawford’s social media platforms for further ticketing announcements.

More about Anson Lo’s fashion label ALLOVER

ALLOVER is a portmanteau for AL LOVER. ‘AL’ stands for Anson Lo. ‘All’ also means ‘everything’ and ‘everywhere’. According to the brand’s website, ‘love’ is their key element. Furthermore, ALLOVER aims to spread passion and love for fashion to every corner of the world.

One of their USPs is ditching the traditional approach of introducing new designs in ‘spring/summer’ or ‘fall/ winter’ formats. Striving to build an emotional connection with customers, ALLOVER launches its pieces in sequential chapters of a romance novel.

The brand’s first chapter, ‘Before We Were Strangers’ launched earlier in January 2023. Comprising quirky sweatshirts, t-shirts, and jackets to bucket hats and baseball caps, the debut collection sold like hotcakes.

(Hero and feature image credit: alloverofficial/ Instagram)