Apple’s annual keynote slated for June 5-9 and there are major updates all around

Just yesterday, Apple announced that its Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) will be taking place from June 5-9 this year. Like previous years, the showcase will be taking place digitally alongside a special in-person experience for developers and winners of the Swift Student Challenge to be held at Apple Park.

Major software updates for iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches will be announced at the WWDC23, along with new products. Users can expect announcements regarding iOS 17, iPad OS 17, macOS 14 and watchOS 10.

Rumours are swirling about the launch of a highly anticipated mixed-reality headset called the Reality Pro. The Reality Pro is purported to cost over US$3,000 as one of Apple’s higher-end products. It boasts over ten cameras, an M2 chip, and advanced eye-hand tracking for use without handsets.

Though the launch of the Reality Pro was delayed multiple times due to supply chain issues, 2023 might finally be the year the device sees the light of day, making WWDC23 one of the most buzzed-about events in recent years. And if not, at least we’ll get a new phone update.