Apple Music Replay 2023: How to check the year-end list on official site

Spotify Wrapped is set to release soon, likely on 30 November. But Apple users eager to know how 2023 was in terms of what they listened to can turn to Apple Music Replay, which is available now to give them a recap.

Apple Music Replay is a year-end summary of an Apple user’s most-listened-to songs, artists and albums. It is almost similar to Spotify’s personalised year-end data.

However, the Apple summary is not directly accessible on the app. It can be viewed on the Apple Music website, unlike Spotify’s chart, which makes the stats easily available on the app, too.

All about Apple Music Replay

Features of Apple Music Replay 2023

Apple users who access Apple Music Replay will see a highlight reel of their favourite songs and artists of the year. They will also see the time they spent listening to the songs and the artists.

There is also a feature that allows users to see if they have achieved specific goals while using the service, for instance, listening to a set number of songs.

Who topped Apple’s year-end global chart?

Apple Music has a section named ‘Top Songs of 2023: Global,’ which is a year-end chart based on plays between 1 November 2022 and 31 October 2023.

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen from the album One Thing At A Time is at No.1. It is followed by Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” from her album Endless Summer Vacation at No.2 and SZA’s “Kill Bill” from SOS at No.3.

“Stay,” the collaboration of Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI, was No.1 in the Top Songs chart of 2022.

How to access Apple Music Replay

The easiest way to access Replay is to head to the official site, where users are asked to log in using their Apple ID or email.

Once logged in, users will be able to see all of their listening stats for 2023.

How Apple’s Replay differs from Spotify Wrapped

Replay was launched in 2019, three years after Spotify came up with Wrapped. According to The Verge, Apple updated its Replay feature to resemble Wrapped in 2022.

“Unlike Wrapped, which offers a set of super shareable charts, the stats presented in Apple Music Replay just aren’t as attractive to post online, and they’re not directly available within the Apple Music app,” notes The Verge.

Technically, this means that Apple users may have to do a bit of hard work to locate their 2023 Replay playlist in the Apple Music app.

Since Spotify Wrapped also reveals details of the most streamed songs, artists and other significant worldwide music data, it has gained immense significance for music lovers from South Korea to the US.

Its popularity can be gauged from the numerous social media posts that flood timelines on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) each year the moment Spotify releases the data.

