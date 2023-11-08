Audrey Hepburn’s pearl necklace in ‘Roman Holiday’ is going up for auction

After Audrey Hepburn’s pink dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s went up for auction in September, another item from her famous Hollywood film, Roman Holiday, is also going under the hammer.

Roman Holiday is a 1953 rom-com directed by William Wyler, a film which later came to be recognised as one of the most romantic films in the history of cinema. The film starred Gregory Peck and the beautiful Audrey Hepburn, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal as Princess Ann.

The magnificent pearl necklace which was chosen by Hepburn herself to be worn in the final scene of Roman Holiday is going to be auctioned at Christie’s Jewels Online: The Geneva Edit sale. When accumulating the exquisite design and value of the necklace plus the story that comes with it, this piece of jewellery is expected to garner between $19,900-$29,000.

Created by Moric Fürst, the piece is a choker-style pearl necklace with cabochon sapphires. This piece of Audrey Hepburn’s Roman Holiday jewellery is only one of several other renowned pieces to be sold at the auction, such as the 16.61-carat blue diamond the ‘Bleu Royal,’ and Phillips’ 20.19-carat pink diamond ring.

Christie’s Jewels Online: The Geneva Edit takes place from now until November 16, 2023. Find out more via the website.

