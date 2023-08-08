Audrey Hepburn’s pink Breakfast at Tiffany‘s dress, Elizabeth Taylor’s Life with Father ruffled blouse, Princess Diana’s Hot Shots! premiere gown, and many more recognisable items from Hollywood will be going up for auction this September 2023.

These stunning gowns worn by the world’s important figures could be yours, for Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies will be hosting a gigantic sale of over 1,400 fashion items of Hollywood memorabilia.

The three-day event, ‘Legends: Hollywood and Royalty,’ will also feature props from Star Wars, Alien, Iron Man and more.

Audrey Hepburn’s Pink ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s dress’ is going up for Auction, Along with Other Iconic Hollywood Designs

Among over a thousand items, there are some highlights that will likely fetch a generous amount. Audrey Hepburn’s iconic hot pink dress she wore in Breakfast at Tiffany’s has been generating public interest. Some other dresses like Judy Garland’s The Pirate wedding gown, Greta Garbo’s Camille housecoat, and Jamie Lee Curtis’s 1983 Oscars gown are also highly anticipated.

On the royal side, Princess Diana’s red gown at Hot Shots! premier, black and green dress at Toronto’s Royal York Hotel, and another strapless Catherine Walker dress will also be up at the auction. The pieces are expected to garner between USD100,000 to USD400,000.

The auction items will be on display starting from August 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills with free entry. The auction takes place from September 6-8, 2023. Find out more via the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Julien’s Auctions]

This story first appeared here.