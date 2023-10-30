Balenciaga ushers in winters with its first-ever skiwear collection

Balenciaga is headed to take over the snow-clad slopes with its debut skiwear collection. Slated to launch on 15 November 2023, the collection comes in line with Louis Vuitton and FENDI.

From sports outwear to ski equipment, the collection is everything that an adrenaline junkie would want while gliding on snow in luxury and style.

More about Balenciaga’s skiwear collection

The products from the collection

Balenciaga’s skiwear collection is not just any other regular winter line. Catering to sports enthusiasts, the offering is a mix of luxe ready-to-wear outfits along with gear such as skis, snowboards, helmets and poles that can be used for several winter activities.

“Using innovative materials and techniques designed for visibility, insulation, aerodynamism, and protection, the collection evolves themes that have become Balenciaga signatures while introducing functional athletic objects…The collection includes parkas and cargo pants in membrane-bonded technical ripstop with integrated snow skirts, sophisticated ventilation systems, battery life-saving pockets, and ski pass holders,” states the Balenciaga website.

Jackets and vests in quilted matte nylon, five-pocket ski pants in bonded stretch nylon, close-fitting fleece jackets, Hourglass Jackets, Puffer jackets and fleece-lined jeans make the collection true to the fashion house’s sartorial legacy.

Each item is water-repellent and echoes the principle of merging resilience with style. The ‘B’ logo is emblazoned on the skiboard surface as well as on the wearables, lending uniqueness to the items. Additionally, the striking black, grey and fiery red colours elevate the glam quotient while you are headed for a daring adventure.

Thermal wear and footwear segments

For those looking for a luxurious way to beat the cold, Balenciaga’s collection has a range of thermal wear made from rich fabrics like molleton, knits and fisherman-ribbed wool.

The mink-like faux fur pieces, padded gloves, beanies with sunglass lenses and scarves with the Balenciaga crest are winter essentials. Hoodies and long-sleeved half-zip tops, along with cold weather-specific leggings, socks, facemasks, gloves and scarves in several shapes and materials, make the Balenciaga way of keeping warm.

And of course, the footwear line accentuates the sporty element further. The Alaska Boot, with an oversized design, is made out of several premium materials for maximum power and comfort; while the water-resistant 3XL Ski Sneaker is adapted from Balenciaga’s original 3XL shoes, it is designed for harsh conditions and rough use.

Other gears in the skiwear collection

Other handy gear and tools in the luxury skiwear collection include water-resistant pole-attachable Ski Backpacks and Ski Belt bags. Each is equipped with scratch-free pockets for goggles and comes in black or red nylon options.

The Balenciaga Snowboard and Balenciaga Skis come in two sizes and bear the ‘B’ logo on their bases and the nose of their mirrored Titanel topsheet. Ski poles are available in two sizes, and the hiking ski poles come in a single retractable size.

The luxury label has entered into a collaboration with trusted protective wear supplier Briko to create a helmet which is available in three sizes.

Where to buy Balenciaga’s skiwear collection

The collection will be rolling out on 15 November 2023 and will be made available online as well as in stores across the world. However, you can pre-order items from Balenciaga’s website. Prices range between USD 195 and USD 6,290.

(Hero and feature image credit: Balenciaga)

This article first appeared on Augustman.