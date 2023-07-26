facebook
The best tweets (or Xs) about Twitter rebranding to X
26 Jul 2023 03:41 PM

The best tweets (or Xs) about Twitter rebranding to X

Eric E. Surbano

Is it really surprising that people have a lot to say about the whole Twitter-to-X rebrand? We’ve collected some of our faves.

It’s been a wild and somewhat confusing few day for the users of Twitter. Or X. Or Twitter X. See, confusing. The sudden rebranding implemented by owner and harbinger of death Elon Musk has caused many people to reel at the shock revelation that Twitter’s iconic blue bird icon is being killed. Within the day, as Musk said, the bird was already replaced by the uninspiring X on its website. While the bird remains the icon on the app, we can only guess how long it will be until the bird disappears for good.

With this big shake-up to social media, people obviously had something to say, so netizens made their thoughts known on Twitter. Or X. Or Twitter X. I don’t know anymore.

Our favourite tweets (or Xs) on the rebrand to X, the artist formerly known as Twitter

Users are lamenting the passing of iconic blue bird in a variety of ways. A talented artist paid homage to the bird while also paying homage to the 1968 film Planet of the Apes. Another user reposted something they found on the interwebs that gave a macabre origin to the social platform’s new name. Others, of course, didn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at Elon, who see the rebranding as a desperate move for the platform to make money.

Famous brands also took the chance to comment on the whole thing. Sesame Street’s official Twitter (or X… oh gosh) account tweeted (or X-ed?) something cute and very on-brand, while Duolingo’s account is wondering whether it’s the supreme bird of the internet now.

One of the best tweets, however, might be the user who made a good point about the pronunciation of “X” in case Twitter will now be called, um, “Xitter”.

There are plenty more hilarious Tweets/Xs, so we’ve compiled some of our favourites.

 

