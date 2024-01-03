BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reportedly joins brother’s agency to pursue solo activities

After declining to renew her individual contract with YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has reportedly joined her brother’s agency ‘Blissoo’ for solo activities. There has been a massive buzz surrounding the K-pop girl group after they decided to terminate individual contracts with YG, with rumour mills also suggesting that earlier Jisoo was in talks with G-Dragon’s new agency. However, the singer seems to have put her faith in her family!

According to an exclusive report by Xportnews (via Sportskeeda), Blissoo recently put up a job posting with Jisoo’s picture, further fuelling the speculations. However, the news hasn’t been confirmed. Read on to know more!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo joins her brother’s agency for solo endeavours

Jisoo’s brother Kim Jung-hun, the CEO of Biomom, is considering renaming the company’s entertainment department ‘Blissoo’. For the unversed, Biomom is known for its healthy functional food for infants as well as toddlers.

The report states that the Flower singer’s face has been put up on the recruitment notice. The advertisement focuses on Blissoo’s commitment to rapidly growing its entertainment business both domestically and internationally. Amidst the buzz, a Biomom representative also spoke about the company’s uncertain association with Blissoo. They said, “It is difficult to define the relationship with BLISSOO, and we do not even know the CEO’s family relationship.”

More about BLACKPINK’s latest activities

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé as well as Lisa are not continuing their solo contracts with YG Entertainment. However, they’ll still engage in group promotions under the agency’s banner. The girls will focus solely on collective endeavours, further ruling out any agreement for individual pursuit. Jennie is also embarking on solo activities via her new label ODD ATELIER. On the other hand, there are speculations that Lisa is in talks with an overseas agency for a potential international project.

We can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store for the BLACKPINK quartet!

