Are BLACKPINK’s Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO Frederic Arnault dating?

Frequently seen together at the events, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and LVMH’s Frederic Arnault were recently seen spending the day together. They were spotted in a restaurant in Paris together, but neither a confirmation nor denial has been released yet. Here, we have concluded a quick history of their potential dating story for you to catch up on.

Are BLACKPINK’s Lisa and LVMH’s Frederic Arnault dating?

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is undeniably the most discussed name in the K-pop industry during this time, be it her daily routine, city visits, and now even her dating life. After having been long shipped with several K-pop male idols, Lisa has, again, made her way onto the scene with a new dating rumour — this time with one of the sons to the LVMH empire, Frederic Arnault. Whilst Lisa’s life and times are heavily documented, let’s get to know her relationship with Frederic Arnault a little closer. After all, he too carries a huge weight in his respective industry, too.

Who is LVMH son Frederic Arnault?

Frederic Arnault is the third son of Bernard Arnault, the founder of LVMH, who was ranked the wealthiest person in the world in 2023. Not only did he graduate from the prestigious École Polytechnique in France with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science, but Frederic is also a polyglot with an ability to speak French, English, Italian, and German. He started off at TAG Heuer as the Head of Connected Technologies, and has successfully climbed the ladder to become CEO of the company in 2020. He has a vision to develop TAG Heuer further to stand with other luxury watches brands.

How did dating rumours between Lisa and Frederic Arnault begin?

Frederic and Lisa are often seen together during events. Given Lisa’s official relationship with Bulgari and Celine, Frederic regularly shows up at such events due to his work, too. At the events, Lisa and Frederic have often been spotted sitting near one another, making people ship them even more. The relationship became more casually developed as Frederic went to support Lisa at Coachella 2023 — where BLACKPINK was a headliner — backstage. However, it was their latest couple moment that exploded the internet, when they were spotted together at a restaurant in Paris. It was obvious that it was Lisa, though we lack official confirmation that the man with her was Frederic Arnault. The paparazzi picture caused a wide discussion on whether or not Lisa and Frederic are dating.

So, are BLACKPINK’s Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO Frederic Arnault dating ?

At the time of writing, both Lisa and Frederic have neither confirmed nor denied dating rumours. Some say they are only good friends, while some wish them to be in a romantic relationship. We sure know they are on good terms, as both business partners and as friends. No matter what kind of relationship, what stands true is that they are definitely very supportive of one other. Stay tuned as we wait for a potential official announcement.

