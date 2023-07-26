Where to shop the BLACKPINK x Starbucks limited collaboration in Hong Kong

People love K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, and people love those special drinks from Starbucks. Put those two together and you get a collaboration that is out of this world. How you like that?

Starbucks Asia has recently announced a collaboration with Korean girl group BLACKPINK, launching their merchandise and special drink in select stores across Asia. However, the collaboration is available for only a limited time, so hurry to secure the goods, if you can.

Blinks are sure to go crazy for the well-themed collaboration which goes perfectly in hand with the styles of each of the BLACKPINK girls, whether it’s Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo or Rosé.

Starbucks BLACKPINK collaboration now in stores in Hong Kong

Items included in the collection are a 12 oz. doodle mug (148 HKD), a 16 oz. sustainable material mug (194 HKD), a 16 oz. bling cold cup (HKD 683), a black or pink bling cold cup (HKD 216), a siren tumbler (HKD 148), a black or pink tumbler (HKD 171), a gradient tumbler (HKD 273), a cold cup (HKD 148), a water bottle (HKD 376), an apron (HKD 900), a keychain (HKD 148), passport holder (HKD 751), yoga mat (HKD 455), and tote bag (HKD 194).

There’s a healthy mix of both drinkware and lifestyle items for all the Blinks, and the good news is: it’s all in BLACKPINK’s signature colours.

As for the the limited edition BLACKPINK Starbucks drink, it is a new Frappuccino addition called the BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage. It’s aptly black and pink coloured; a pink strawberry drink with dark chocolate syrup on the bottom with light pink whipped cream and heart cookie decorating the top.

You can get your hands on this limited collection in select stores in Hong Kong starting July 25. Hongkongers, you can also sign up as a Starbucks Rewards member now via the Starbucks HK App to enjoy exclusive perks!

[Hero image credit: Blackpink / Twitter; Featured image credit: Starbucks Asia]