facebook
Home > What's On > News > BLACKPINK’s Jennie debuts Chanel’s Coco Crush Mini Bracelet in a new campaign
BLACKPINK’s Jennie debuts Chanel’s Coco Crush Mini Bracelet in a new campaign
What's On
05 Jan 2024 03:13 PM

BLACKPINK’s Jennie debuts Chanel’s Coco Crush Mini Bracelet in a new campaign

PrestigeOnline Singapore

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is keeping busy these days. Since departing from her former agency, YG entertainment, the K-pop megastar and Chanel house ambassador has established her own creative agency, Odd Atelier, will soon star in an upcoming variety show and now, she’s tapped once again by Chanel to front their latest Coco Crush campaign.

Jennie chanel

Delicate, simple yet bold, the Coco Crush collection is almost emblematic of the star herself, who is known for her widely coveted minimal yet bold style. Jennie shines in the new campaign images, donning Coco Crush pieces that run the gamut from rings to earrings.

Jennie chanel

Featured on Jennie are the new Coco Crush creations: a single earring – in white gold – and the mini bracelet. Available in yellow, white and beige gold, with or without diamonds, the mini bracelet takes on a slimmer form compared to its predecessor and features a rotating, invisible twist clasp for an effortless wear.

Jennie chanel

Joining Jennie are fellow house ambassadors and actresses Amandla Stenberg and Lucy Boynton. Take a closer look at the new pieces below.

Jennie chanel

 

(Images: Chanel)

chanel jewellery coco crush Blackpink jennie The Fresh Issue
BLACKPINK’s Jennie debuts Chanel’s Coco Crush Mini Bracelet in a new campaign

PrestigeOnline Singapore

This is where you can read stories from all PrestigeOnline editions in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended for you

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.