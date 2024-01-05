BLACKPINK’s Jennie debuts Chanel’s Coco Crush Mini Bracelet in a new campaign

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is keeping busy these days. Since departing from her former agency, YG entertainment, the K-pop megastar and Chanel house ambassador has established her own creative agency, Odd Atelier, will soon star in an upcoming variety show and now, she’s tapped once again by Chanel to front their latest Coco Crush campaign.

Delicate, simple yet bold, the Coco Crush collection is almost emblematic of the star herself, who is known for her widely coveted minimal yet bold style. Jennie shines in the new campaign images, donning Coco Crush pieces that run the gamut from rings to earrings.

Featured on Jennie are the new Coco Crush creations: a single earring – in white gold – and the mini bracelet. Available in yellow, white and beige gold, with or without diamonds, the mini bracelet takes on a slimmer form compared to its predecessor and features a rotating, invisible twist clasp for an effortless wear.

Joining Jennie are fellow house ambassadors and actresses Amandla Stenberg and Lucy Boynton. Take a closer look at the new pieces below.

(Images: Chanel)