Hong Kong’s first immersive paint bomb battle experience launches this October

The Immersive Mission Game Experience Bomb Battle, originally from Malaysia, has risen to popularity thanks to its first-of-its-kind interactive experience. This month, the same bomb battle experience is launching in Hong Kong with two brand new games!

Pre-sale tickets are available on October 13 at 9 am, exclusively on Klook. Several discounts are available for PayMe and AlipayHK users and DBS and AEON credit card holders. Keep reading to find out more details!

An immersive paint bomb battle experience debuts in Hong Kong

Opening on October 17, the paint bomb battle experience combines the use of modern technology, elements of game shows, action movies, and escape games. Since its launch in Malaysia, it has quickly developed traction as it offers an all-rounded gaming experience across demographics.

The game is designed for entertainment and challenges participants to plan, strategise, and carry out missions in battles for each game. There will be two Hong Kong-exclusive missions including The City Threat, a mission where the players will work together to diffuse a bomb that poses a threat to the city. Meanwhile, The Assault will task players to collaborate and stop a water pump from exploding as it will release toxins to pollute the ocean.

Each 60-minute mission will be divided into four battles and the participants will need to work within a time limit. Failing to complete any mission will result in an explosion of colour paints, drenching players. Participants can expect high-tech elements from live videos, computer images, and motion sensors to expand the immersive experience.

Take advantage of the pre-sale tickets

The two missions are available in packages: Bomb Mission package and VIP Mission package. The Bomb Mission package costs HKD 278 per player in peak evening hours (6 pm to 11:55 pm) and HKD 248 during off-peak hours (12 pm to 6 pm). Meanwhile, the VIP Mission is priced at HKD 329 per player during peak hours and HKD 298 during off-peak hours.

The main difference in prices is that the VIP MIssion players will receive a limited-edition T-shirt and a welcome drink. They will also be drenched in twice as much paint (14 litres) if they lose. But both teams will take home digital photos and a video taken during their mission.

PayMe users can get HKD 50 off if they spend HKD 500 or above and use the promo code. AlipayHK users can get up to 10 per cent discount. Meanwhile, DBS credit card holders can enjoy up to 30 per cent off. Finally, AEON credit card holders can get up to 33 per cent off. Visit the official ticketing website for more details.