Actress Brigitte Lin receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Golden Horse Awards

Acting icon Brigitte Lin was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 60th Golden Horse Awards on November 25. Lin is one of the two recipients of the awards, together with veteran director and cinematographer Chen Kun-hou.

Award-winning director Ang Lee who is also the chairman of the jury gave Lin the award. Lin is one of the most sought-after actresses in Taiwan. But her popularity reached Hong Kong having collaborated with several filmmakers in the 1990s.

Brigitte Lin shines at the 60th Golden Horse Awards

The 69-year-old actress dedicated the award to her mother and father who supported her throughout her entire career. She showed her gratitude to author Chiung Yao “as [Yao’s] debut novel played a vital role in launching [her] career.” She added, “Now, standing on the same stage where I was crowned Best Actress 33 years ago, this achievement serves as impetus to propel me towards new milestones.”

The Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee chose Lin as the awardee because of her “outstanding showmanship” that “cemented her unflattering status as an icon and a legend.” The award also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lin’s debut film, Outside the Window.

A legacy that extends from Taiwan to Hong Kong

The Hong Kong acting icon made her debut in the movie, Outside the Window. It was based on the 1963 romance novel of the same name by Taiwanese author, Chiung Yao. The movie propelled Lin to instant stardom. She continued to gain prominence after starring in movies Cloud of Romance, Moon Fascination, and A Seed Love, all adapted from Chiung Yao’s novels.

Known as the “screen goddess” by cinephiles, Lin went on to work with Hong Kong directors Ringo Lam, Tsui Hark, and Wong Kar-wai. In 1990, Lin brought home the Best Actress award at the 27th Golden Horse Awards for her performance in Red Dust. Having worked on over 100 films, Lin is a well-celebrated household name.

While Lin has retreated from the film industry, with her last acting role being Ashes of Time in 1994, she still enjoys pan-Asia popularity today.

All images credit: 金馬影展 TGHFF/Facebook