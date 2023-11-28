Bruno Mars is coming to Macau for a concert in January 2024!

Bruno Mars is all ready to spin some 24k Magic in the air in Macau this January! The Grammy Award-winning musician is heading to Macau for a one-night concert on January 6, 2024, and we’re sure Hongkongers wouldn’t want to miss this musical extravaganza.

Mars, who visited Macau in 2018 for his ’24K Magic World Tour’, will perform at the MGM COTAI, setting the stage on fire with his chart-breaking tunes like Just The Way You Are and Uptown Funk. The singer’s Macau stop will come right after his multiple-show performances in Las Vegas. He’ll then play several dates in Japan.

The singer will take the stage at MGM Cotai’s roof terrace for ‘The One & Only Night’ concert. According to a statement from the casino resort (via The HK Hub), “Bruno Mars, the 15-time Grammy Awards-winner and incredibly gifted musician and songwriter is set to light up the skyline of Macau with his signature high-energy and spectacular performance against the backdrop of MGM COTAI’s award-winning ‘jewellery box’ architecture. The One & Only Night Bruno Mars concert will be held at the roof terrace of MGM COTAI on January 6, 2024.”

Tickets will be up for grabs on December 9, 2023, so stay tuned. For more updates and ticketing information, you can visit MGM’s official website.

Date : January 6, 2024

: January 6, 2024 Time : 8 pm onwards

: 8 pm onwards Venue: MGM COTAI – 1/F Roof Terrace (from the Spectacle to Grill 58 escalator)

Bruno Mars is one of the most prolific musicians of the modern age, with his singles, albums and concerts sending the masses into a frenzy. Among his many achievements, Mars has received 15 Grammy Awards and holds three Guinness World Records. Not to miss the multiple mentions he has had in the Time 100 and Forbes Celebrity 100 lists.

Are you excited about Bruno Mars’ Macau concert?

(Hero and feature image credit: brunomars/ Instagram)