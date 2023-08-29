BTS label HYBE and Geffen Records shortlist 20 finalists for new global girl group

HYBE, the K-pop label behemoth behind BTS, and Universal Music’s Geffen Records revealed 20 finalists, who will compete for a spot in the first Global Girl Group. Announced at a press conference on 28 August 2023, the journey of these shortlisted contestants will be turned into a Netflix docuseries.

Slated to release in 2024, the series will follow the entire making of the one-of-a-kind music group.

About the HYBE x Geffen Records new girl group, Netflix series, contestants and more

The HYBE x Geffen Records global girl group project

The two entertainment giants announced their joint venture, HYBE x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition, in November 2021. The finalists were chosen from over 120,000 submissions from around the world.

The diverse group marks the first collaboration between a major American recording house and a pioneering K-pop platform in the field of artist discovery and music production, as they come together to assemble a unique music outfit. Additionally, it will become the first US-based global girl group modelled under the popular K-pop development system. The participants have been training under this regime since 2022 in Los Angeles.

HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk said, “I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while. To do this, I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met John (Janick, Chairman & CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M), from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively. I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe.”

A Netflix docuseries is in the making

As the aspirants vie for success and stardom, their preparations and the entire process of piecing this initiative together will be chronicled in a Netflix series. It will be helmed by award-winning filmmaker, Nadia Hallgren, who directed the four-time Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary, Becoming (2020). HYBE, Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures will be producing it. A release date is not revealed yet.

In the meantime, the 20 finalists of the HYBE x Geffen Records venture will participate in “The Debut: Dream Academy” programme as they eye the coveted position. The audition will be streamed on YouTube and Japan’s ABEMA from 1 September at 11 am ET (8 am PT). Fans will also be able to follow the journey and their transformation via Weverse. Twelve weeks later, on 17 November 2023, the final members and the name of the girl group will be revealed.

Mentors and experts instrumental to the project include Tom March (President, Geffen Records), Mitra Darab (President, HxG), Sungdeuk Son (Executive Creator, HxG), Humberto Leon (Creative Director), and Jay Ihn (Head of Creative Production, HxG).

About the global girl group contestants

The 20 finalists comprise young girls from all over the world with a passion for singing, dancing or rapping. They hail from several countries such as Australia, Sweden, Switzerland, the USA, Brazil, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Thailand and Argentina among others.

There are two Indian-origin participants as well — Lara from the USA and Ezrela from Australia. They introduced themselves in both English and their respective Indian native languages.

(Hero and feature Image credit: Hybe x Geffen Records)